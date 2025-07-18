Rangers Have Early Chance To Make Up Ground in Crowded AL Wild Card Race
The Texas Rangers entered the All-Star break under .500, but they are still in the hunt for a playoff spot based on their positioning in the Wild Card race.
While they still technically have a chance to catch the Houston Astros in the American League West, it seems unlikely. The Astros currently have an 8.5-game lead over their in-state rivals, unless something drastic happens, that will be hard to make up.
The Wild Card race is the Rangers' best chance to get to play games in October, and right now, they 3.5 games back from the final spot.
More News: Rangers Made Incredible Gesture To Ace Starting Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi
Entering the second half of the season, the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox own the top two spots, with the final slot being held by their division rival Seattle Mariners.
While Texas has yet to win 50 games like the teams above them in the playoff picture, they haven't played their best baseball yet and are only 5.5 games out of the first Wild Card position.
More News: Rangers Early Draft Pick Draws Some Comparisons to Braves Superstar Pitcher
The main issue the Rangers have had on the year has been their ability to compete on the road.
The Yankees, Red Sox and Mariners all have considerably better away records than Texas. But since June 1, the Rangers have gone 5-2-1 in series that aren't played at Globe Life Field.
That's a good sign, but it's even more encouraging to see how things line up coming out of the All-Star break.
More News: Rangers Move Slugger Jake Burger to Injured List with Quad Strain
Texas gets a solid stretch on their home field where they are 26-19 on the season, playing three full series against the Detroit Tigers, Athletics and Atlanta Braves.
The Rangers can make up ground during this stretch, especially if they can take down a Tigers squad that is in a slump with a four-game losing streak after dominating for the majority of the year. The Athletics and Braves are worse on the road than at home, too, so Texas can really make some headway in their chase for a playoff spot.
It's time for the Rangers to make a push if they are going to be playing postseason baseball this year, and this stretch coming out of the break gives them a real chance at getting off to a good start.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.