Rangers Updated Prospect Rankings Headlined by Addition of First Rounder Gavin Fien

First-round pick Gavin Fien headlines the newest additions to the Texas Rangers top prospect list.

Kenneth Teape

Sep 18, 2013; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Texas Rangers baseball hats and gloves lay in the dugout against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.
Sep 18, 2013; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Texas Rangers baseball hats and gloves lay in the dugout against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.
The Texas Rangers entered the 2025 season with one of the least inspiring farm systems in baseball.

Part of that was due to injuries, with highly touted right-handed pitcher Alejandro Rosario, who is currently No. 2 in the team’s updated prospect rankings, shared by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, being out for the season after undergoing elbow surgery.

Another top right-handed pitching prospect, Winston Santos, who is No. 4, has made only two appearances thus far in 2025.

A second reason why the Rangers farm system is so lowly ranked is the graduation of top prospects.

This year, starting pitchers Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter and left fielder Alejandro Ozuna have all graduated.

Last year, it was left fielder Wyatt Langford, center fielder Evan Carter and starting pitcher Cody Bradford who graduated from prospect status.

Their No. 1 ranked prospect, Sebastian Walcott, has legitimate star potential and is buoying the farm system. There is a chance that he is the No. 1 ranked prospect in baseball next year once the full updated rankings are released.

He could be a long-term option on the left side of the infield along with 2025 first-round pick Gavin Fien, out of Great Oak High School in Temecula, California, who is debuting at No. 3 on the team’s top 10.

“I'm a huge Fien believer, as covered in my draft previews and rankings, and Scarborough and Fitz-Gerald are the arrow-up incumbents in the system. Yolfran Castillo just missed the list but has big tools,” McDaniel wrote.

Right-handed pitcher Caden Scarborough has moved up from No. 6 to No. 5 in the updated rankings, with second baseman Devin Fitz-Gerald going from No. 10 to No. 9.

Along with Fien, third-round pick Josh Owens, a prep shortstop out of Providence Academy in Johnson City, Tennessee and A.J. Russell, their second-round pick out of the University of Tennessee, are both featured on the top-10.

Owens is No. 7 with Russell rounding out the top 10 in the last spot.

With some better injury luck, this is a system that could quickly be on the rise.

