Rangers Set Up All-Star Ace, Veterans as Probables for Angels Series
The Texas Rangers hope to bottle up the magic they found during their nine-game homestand as they begin a seven-game road trip against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.
The homestand couldn’t have gone much better for Texas (56-50). The Rangers went 8-1, swept two series and ride a six-game winning streak into the series that is a lead-up to the trade deadline on Thursday. By then, the Rangers will be in Seattle for a pivotal four-game series with the Mariners.
The Rangers have not been great on the road this season. They’re 22-30. Texas went 5-5 on its last road trip, just before the All-Star break, which included a split in a four-game set with the Angels.
Texas set its rotation for the series on Sunday.
More News: Rangers Injured Slugger Unable to Return to Lineup Until August
Monday: Jacob deGrom vs. TBD
Texas will start deGrom on extra rest in the opener with the Angels. The Halos haven’t set their starter yet for a game that will begin at 8:38 p.m. central.
deGrom (10-2, 2.28) is coming off a victory over the Athletics on Tuesday. He went six innings, gave up three hits, one run and one walk while he struck out nine hitters.
Texas continues to monitor his workload, but he’s been brilliant. The All-Star is 4-0 with a 2.57 ERA in his last seven games, with 48 strikeouts and eight walks in 42 innings. If not for Detroit’s Tarik Skubal, he might be the front-runner for the AL Cy Young.
A start on Monday means that deGrom will likely be available for Saturday’s game against Seattle, part of a pivotal four-game series for second place in the AL West.
More News: Rangers Activate Outfielder Sam Haggerty From Injured List for Braves Opener
Tuesday: Patrick Corbin vs. Yusei Kikuchi
Corbin will also start on an extra day of rest for the Rangers in a game set for 8:38 p.m.
The left-handed Corbin (6-7, 3.78) took a no-decision in his last start against the Athletics on Wednesday. He went 5.2 innings, allowed five hits and one run. He struck out seven and walked none. His last win came against the Angels on July 10 in Anaheim.
He is 2-2 with a 3.99 ERA in his last seven games. Corbin will likely pitch in the finale against the Mariners on Sunday, based on normal rest.
Kikuchi (4-7, 3.32) is coming off a loss to Seattle on Thursday. He went 4.2 innings, giving up seven hits and three earned runs. He walked two and struck out four. He is 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA in his last seven starts.
More News: Rangers Front Office Needs To Reward Players With Aggressive Deadline
Wednesday: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Jose Soriano
Eovaldi (8-3, 1.50) made his first start for the Rangers post-All-Star break on Friday against the Atlanta Braves. The right-hander threw five innings, allowing three hits and no runs. He walked four and struck out seven.
He has won his last three starts, dating back to a start against the Angels on July 8 and is 4-1 with a 1.30 ERA in his last seven starts. By starting Wednesday, Eovaldi won’t pitch in the Mariners series.
Soriano (7-7, 3.79) took a no-decision in his last start with the Angels against Seattle on Friday. He went six innings, allowed four hits, two runs and a walk. He also struck out five.
He’s been solid in his last seven starts, with a 3-2 record and a 4.31 ERA.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.