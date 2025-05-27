Rangers Skipper Expects Star Shortstop Corey Seager Back on Wednesday
The Texas Rangers began a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.
They dropped the first contest, which put them three games under .500 heading into Tuesday's matchup. But despite having a losing record, the Rangers sit just 4.5 out of first place in the American League West.
Now, there is some good news on the horizon.
Per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, manager Bruce Bochy stated that he fully expects Corey Seager to return from the injured list and play in Wednesday's game.
It was stated earlier that Seager was close to returning, but now it seems like there is a definite return date for the star shortstop.
Seager injured his hamstring for the second time this season a few weeks ago, which resulted in his second IL stint.
Before getting hurt again, the two-time World Series MVP was slashing .300/.346/.520 with six home runs, 12 RBI and 15 runs scored in 26 games played.
He is the heart of the team, so it is going to be very beneficial to have him back in the lineup.
Seager last played on May 10.
In his absence, the Rangers are 7-8. But they have lost seven of their last eight games since May 18.
With Seager in the lineup, Texas scores 3.85 runs per game. Without him, that number drops to 2.86. Additionally, they bat .205 without him compared to .241 with him.
It is clear that Seager is a difference maker for the Rangers, so it is going to be a major relief if he does return on Wednesday like Bochy is expecting.