Rangers Slugger Joc Pederson Ready to Start Injury Rehab Assignment
The return of Joc Pederson to the Texas Rangers batting order is growing closer to becoming a reality.
Pederson participated in another live batting practice on Wednesday in advance of the Rangers’ series finale with the Athletics at Globe Life Field.
The better news is that the Rangers and Pederson feel comfortable enough with his progress to send him on a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco this weekend, as reported by MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry.
Frisco is in Wichita through Sunday.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told reporters that it wasn’t clear how long Pederson would need to get ready to return. But he said it was possible that Pederson could join the team for next week’s road trip to the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners, per The Dallas Morning News’ Shawn McFarland.
Pederson has been on the 10-day injured list since May 25 with a fractured right hand. He was hit by a pitch on May 24 against the Chicago White Sox, and even though he took his base and scored the run, he left the contest afterward.
Medical testing quickly determined that he had the fracture. He was given a timeline of four to six weeks to recover.
Before the fracture, Pederson was among the Rangers that were struggling at the plate, but his struggles were quite pronounced.
The left-handed slugger, who has two World Series rings in his career, has had an awful season. In 46 games he slashed .131/.269/.238 with two home runs and six RBI. Earlier the season he set a franchise record for futility at the plate, going 0-for-41. That record has since been broken.
Since his move to the IL, the Rangers have rotated players into Pederson’s spot and managed to improve their offensive production. Texas has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball since June 1, with 217. If Pederson is able to turn things around after he returns, that will only boost the overall offense as the Rangers hope to work their way back into the playoff race.
