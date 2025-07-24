Rangers Agree to Terms With Plethora of Their 2025 MLB Draft Selections
The Texas Rangers have had an odd 2025 season by many accounts, with the team sitting at 52-50 and in third place among the American League West entering Wednesday.
While this franchise's success came after an aggressive spending spree, they have been able to put together an impressive farm system over the course of the last few years.
With solid drafts and good international free agent signings, they have put themselves in a good position for the future.
More News: Rangers Predicted To Be Likely Situational Sellers Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
Their 2025 draft class was similar in effectiveness, as the team assembled an impressive group of young prospects who will end up being the future of the franchise over time.
The question becomes, who among that group will sign to the team and who will forego a deal to head to college?
That question has been answered for many of their selections in the past few days, with the first group of draft picks signing their deals.
First-round pick Gavin Fien inked his contract early on, which is a huge moment for the team as they locked up their top choice before moving on to the others.
More News: Rangers Announce Signing of Latest MLB First-Round Pick Gavin Fien
In a recent string of announcements from the team's social media account, they revealed who else has signed to join the organization.
RHP AJ Russell, TWP Josh Owens, SS Jack Wheeler, OF Paxton Kling, RHP Evan Siary, LHP Owen Proksch, RHP J.D. McReynolds, RHP Jacob Johnson, RHP Jake Barbee, SS Luke Hanson and C Noah Franklin.
This group includes the team's second-round pick and third-round pick, along with their picks from rounds six to 12, round 15 and round 17.
Getting the first three rounds' worth of selections locked up early is crucial, and Texas was able to do so rather rapidly.
More News: Rangers Reliever Chris Martin Expected To Miss Several Weeks With Calf Injury
In addition to these deals, the team also announced they brought in INF Carter Garate, C Jack Collins and LHP Lou Marinaro on undrafted free agent contracts.
Now the focus shifts to the remaining players who haven't signed a deal just yet.
However, what they have done thus far is a good starting point as the team works to get everyone locked up with contracts.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.