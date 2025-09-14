Rangers Slugger Returns to Boost Red-Hot Lineup in Mets Series Finale
The Texas Rangers are bringing back one of their sluggers in the hopes of further boosting a lineup that has helped them win six straight games.
Texas activated right fielder Adolis Garcia from the 10-day injured list on Sunday and optioned outfielder Dustin Harris back to Triple-A Round Rock. This game a day after Harris scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning of the Rangers’ 3-2 win over the Mets.
Texas (79-70) is two games back of the Houston. Astros and the Seattle Mariners in the AL West race. The Rangers are also two games back of the pair for the final AL wild card berth, along with the Boston Red Sox.
The Rangers moved Garcia to the 10-day IL on Sept. 5 with a grade two left quad strain. He took live batting practice on Saturday in New York. The Rangers were hoping Garcia would be ready on Monday for a pivotal three-game series with the Houston Astros. Sunday’s game gives him a chance to get ready to face a team that he’s hit well against his entire career.
Adolis Garcia This Season
Garcia has slashed .235/.277/.408 with 18 home runs and 73 RBI. He has struggled at times this season. In fact, in late May the Rangers gave him an entire series off against the St. Louis Cardinals to work on his swing and approach. It provided a temporary boost when he returned to the lineup the next week.
However, he is pacing to have fewer home runs and fewer RBI for the second straight season. In 2023, when the Rangers won the World Series, he slammed 39 home runs and 107 RBI, both career highs. Last year he dropped to 25 home runs and 85 RBI. Garcia tends to avoid injury, though this is his second IL stint of the season — and is one of the best defensive right fielders in the game.
In his place, the Rangers have run several players through right field, including Ezequiel Duran, Michael Helman and Harris. All have helped the Rangers make up ground in the American League West race. Texas is on a six-game winning streak and has won 15 of its last 20 games.
The Rangers are still without a couple of key hitters, shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien. Seager had an emergency appendectomy last month but is beginning to work out and there is optimism he could return to the lineup as early as this weekend when Texas returns home.
Semien suffered a fracture of the third metatarsal in his foot and a lisfranc sprain in August. He plans to hit in Houston on Monday. He hasn’t rule out a return this season, though it is unlikely.