Rangers Star Tyler Mahle Set to Begin Injury Rehab Assignment Next Week
The Texas Rangers lost starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to an injury earlier this week and it felt like a gut punch to their season. Now, it's possible that Texas could get one of their best starting pitchers back at some point in September.
Tyler Mahle, who has been out since June with a shoulder injury, through to hitters on Thursday and is now scheduled to pitch in an injury rehab game with Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, as reported by The Dallas Morning News’ Shawn McFarland, who posted the news to X (formerly Twitter).
The report did not include any context on how many pitches Mahle might throw in his first rehab game nor how many pitches he threw to live hitters earlier this week. But, given that he has been on the shelf for two months, it's almost certain he will need multiple rehab starts to be able to handle a typical starting pitcher’s load in the Majors.
Tyler Mahle’s Injury and Season
Mahle was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 15, retroactive to June 12, with right shoulder fatigue. He was later moved to the 60-day injured list on July 1 in a procedural move to create room on the 40-man roster. Texas has set the expectation that he would return at some point this season.
Before the IL move he was one of baseball’s best pitchers in his first full season since recovering from Tommy John surgery, which happened in 2023. In 14 starts he was 6-3 with a 2.34 ERA, with 56 strikeouts and 27 walks in 77 innings. He was on pace for his best season since 2021 in Cincinnati, when he went 13-6 with a 3.75 ERA.
With Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom, the trio was one of the best three-man starting pitching groups in the Majors. When Eovaldi went on the IL with a right rotator cuff strain earlier this week, he had the best ERA in the American League. deGrom has had a bounce-back season, his first full season since he had Tommy John surgery in 2023.
Mahle, who is 30 years old, will be a free agent after the season. For the purposes of finding a multi-year deal with the Rangers or some other team, getting the chance to pitch in September would help. He could also boost Texas’ flagging playoff hopes.
Rangers Current Rotation
Texas will start Merrill Kelly on Saturday, who it acquired at the trade deadline in part due to Mahle’s injury. After Kelly, deGrom will start on Sunday against the Athletics.
Texas has not set the rotation for their three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, which starts on Monday. But, it’s likely that veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin will take the ball in Monday’s opener, based on normal rest.
Reliever Jacob Latz, who has filled capably as a spot starter this season, is the projected starter for Tuesday’s game, which is Eovaldi’s spot in the rotation. Then, Jack Leiter, who pitched a gem on Friday against the Athletics, would be the starter in Wednesday’s finale. Texas gets Thursday off before hosting Houston in what will be a critical three-game series that starts on Friday.