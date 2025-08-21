Rangers 2025 First-Round Pick Set To Make Highly-Anticipated Professional Debut
It's been hard to get excited about the Texas Rangers this season.
After missing the playoffs last year coming off their first-ever World Series title in 2023, the expectations were that the Rangers would rebound and not only make the playoffs, but win the AL West division and compete for their second championship in three seasons.
But it has not happened that way, with the offense woefully underperforming all year long to waste what seems to be one of the best pitching staffs in the majors despite the bullpen struggles that have transpired as of late.
Because of that, it's easy for the fanbase to start looking toward the future, especially because they have the fourth-ranked prospect in the sport -- Sebastian Walcott -- climbing up their pipeline ready to make an impact in the near future.
However, Walcott isn't the only exciting minor leaguer Texas has on the farm, with 2025 first-round pick Gavin Fien immediately jumping up to No. 2 in the organization's top 30 as part of MLB Pipeline's updated rankings.
Now, the slugging infielder is set to make his highly-anticipated professional debut.
Fien has a well-regarded hit tool, which was boosted by him taking home MVP honors at MLB's High School All-American Game and leading the United States' 18-and-under national team in slugging percentage. Following a solid senior high school season, that was enough to push the Rangers into taking him 12th overall in the 2025 draft.
Where he plays will be interesting to see going forward. He's largely been a shortstop on the prep circuit, but evaluators believe he likely will move over to third base as he gets older, with a shift to a corner outfield spot or even first base also likely.
Either move to the corner infield spots would be a huge for Texas going forward. There are real question marks about Josh Jung's future at the hot corner, and it's unclear if Walcott will be shifted to third base full-time at this stage of his career. Similarly, first base is murky, with Jake Burger largely being a disappointment thus far.
What Should Rangers Fans Expect From Gavin Fien?
Texas has not been shy about moving their best prospects up the pipeline quickly, so with Fien beginning his professional journey at the Single-A level instead of rookie ball, that puts him on track to follow in those same footsteps.
The 18-year-old will have to prove he can hit at that level, though, since the Rangers won't just promote him to promote him. But there's a good chance that could happen since he has a patient approach at the plate and has been able to consistently barrel balls when he does attack.
At his age, he might not put up eye-popping power numbers to close out the 2025 season, however, there's a chance that could come in short order since he's already 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds.
Rangers fans should expect to see a solid hitter hold his own at the Single-A level to start his professional career as the organization figures out exactly where he is going to play on defense going forward.