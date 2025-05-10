Josh Jung Faces Brother Jace for First Time in MLB in Rangers-Tigers Showdown
DETROIT — One thing is clear — this won’t be like growing up in San Antonio. Josh Jung and Jace Jung won’t get to walk away in a huff.
“Growing up we were so competitive that if the other was losing, they’d rage quit, turning the Xbox off and running inside to complain to mom that the other one was cheating,” Josh Jung said on Friday as he and his brother prepared to play each other for the first time as Major League players.
The meeting is unique and special. It’s Mother’s Day weekend, which means their mother, among others, will be there for entire series.
“When you think about it that way, you’re just like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Mary Jung said to The Athletic's Cody Stavehagen (subscription required).
Jace Jung wasn’t in the lineup for Friday’s game. But, on Saturday, the pair will be in the starting lineups. Josh Jung will play third base and bat ninth. Jace Jung will play third base and bat ninth.
On Saturday, the pair participated in a joint interview on the third-base side of Comerica Park, surrounded by television and social media teams of both teams. The setting was apt as third base sat clearly behind the pair. They were filming the interview in preparation for Mother's Day.
How long has it been since the pair played on the same diamond? Back in 2019, when Josh was selected No. 8 overall by the Rangers out of Texas Tech, he said he played in an intra-squad scrimmage and Jace was a part of that as an incoming freshman.
Before that? Josh had to think.
When Did the Jung Brothers Last Play on Same Team?
“The last time we were on the field, and we were playing together, my dad was actually one of the coaches,” he said. “It was my senior year (at San Antonio MacArthur) and his freshman year of high school.”
Josh made his MLB debut in 2022 with the Rangers. Jace — who was the Tigers’ first-round pick in 2022 — made his MLB debut last year. In a twist, their schedules overlapped so Josh was able to see Jace play shortly after his debut.
The Tigers were wrapping up a series with the Chicago White Sox on a Monday and the Rangers were preparing to start a series with the White Sox the following day. The Rangers had the day off and Josh was able to watch his brother play.
The brothers are tight. They’re training partners during the offseason. Josh said they trust each other enough to be honest with one another about what they need to improve upon. They FaceTime constantly. They play Fortnite with each other constantly.
But they’re brothers and there is always bragging rights on the line.
“I know him, he knows me,” Josh said. “We know how to get on each other’s skin. I can’t share that information.”
Josh entered the game slashing .257/.296/.413 with three home runs and 10 RBI. Jace spent part of this season in the minor leagues but is slashing .118/.268/.118 with three RBI in 14 games.
This weekend is a culmination of years of hard work — and just a little bit of luck. After all, Baseball Almanac lists just 456 sets of brothers that have played in the Majors.
“It’s super cool for us, it’s super cool for the family,” Josh said. “It’s all encompassing. It’s truly remarkable. It’s amazing.”