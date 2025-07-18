Rangers Trade World Series Champion Dane Dunning to Braves
The Texas Rangers announced on Thursday that they traded pitcher Dane Dunning to the Atlanta Braves for pitcher José Ruiz and cash considerations.
Dunning made five appearances with the Rangers in 2025, all in relief. He didn’t factor in a decision and had a 3.38 ERA. He struck out 10 and walked five in 10.2 innings.
He fell out of favor after a rough spring training, as he went 1-1 with a 8.18 ERA in five games (one start). He struck out 14 and walked four in 11 innings. He was designated for assignment twice by the Rangers, but no team picked him up and he was optioned back to Triple-A Round Rock.
He had his best season with Texas in 2023, as he was moved to the bullpen as a long reliever and flourished in the role. But, in May, he moved back into the rotation after Jacob deGrom suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.
In his place, Dunning went 12-7 with a 3.70 ERA in 35 games (26 starts), with 140 strikeouts and 55 walks in 172.2 innings. The Rangers won their first World Series with Dunning as part of the pitching staff.
He was the Washington Nationals’ first-round pick (No. 29 overall) in the 2016 MLB draft out of Florida. The now 30-year-old was dealt to the Chicago White Sox in 2016 in a deal that sent him, along with Reynaldo López and Lucas Giolito to the White Sox for Adam Eaton.
The Rangers acquired him in a trade for Lance Lynn before the 2021 season.
Ruiz gives Texas an experienced bullpen arm as it prepares to try and reach the playoffs for the second time in three years.
He started the year with the Philadelphia Phillies and then joined Atlanta in June after he was designated for assignment.
Ruiz made 18 relief appearances with the Phillies and Braves. He was 1-0 with an 8.82 ERA with 15 strikeouts and nine walks in 16.1 innings. He was with Atlanta’s Triple-A affiliate at the time of the trade. He has pitched in the Majors with San Diego, the Chicago White Sox and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
