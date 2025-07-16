Rangers Move Slugger Jake Burger to Injured List with Quad Strain
Jake Burger’s injury woes continued on Wednesday as the Texas Rangers moved him to the 10-day injured list in advance of Friday's opener with the Detroit Tigers.
The Rangers announced the move via their social media accounts. They did not announce a corresponding move.
More News: Multiple Extra-Inning Contests Put Unneeded Stress on This Rangers Unit
The move is backdated to Sunday, which is the furthest back Texas could back-date it. The Rangers listed Burger with a left quadriceps strain. He last played against Houston on Saturday.
He is eligible to return as early as June 23. Without Burger the Rangers will likely turn to Josh Smith at first base when Texas begins its three-game series with the AL Central-leading Tigers at Globe Life Field.
This is the second time in less than a month in which Burger has been on the 10-day IL.
More News: Rangers First-Round Pick Could Become Star With Elite Hitting Ability
He spent nearly two weeks on the IL after suffering a left oblique strain against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Rangers moved him to the IL on June 21, and he remained there until he was activated on July 2. He spent one day on a rehab assignment.
After 75 games Burger slashed .228/.259/.401 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI. He struggled to start the season, so much so that the Rangers optioned him to Triple-A Round Rock in early May for a week so he could work on his swing.
More News: Rangers Star Marcus Semien Accomplished a Notable Feat With His Latest Homer
He ended the first half with a slash of .280/.280/.440 with one home run and six RBI in his last seven games.
Texas acquired Burger in the offseason in a trade with the Miami Marlins, as the Rangers sent minor league infielders Echedry Vargas and Max Acosta, along with pitcher Brayan Mendoza, for the 29-year-old slugger.
More News: Potential Difference-Making Rangers Trade Target Being Made Available by Braves
He hit 34 home runs in 2023 and 29 more in 2024 and he is pacing behind both numbers this season.
The Rangers enter the second half of the season 48-49 and 8.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West Division. Texas is also 3.5 games out of the final AL wild card berth.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.