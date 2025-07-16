Moving On From Embattled Star Slugger Would Be Smart Move for Rangers
As the 2025 MLB trade deadline inches closer, the rumor mill has begun to spin regarding a number of players across the game and their respective trade values.
One interesting name that has reportedly drawn considerable interest in recent days is none other than Texas Rangers' star slugger Adolis Garcia.
A core piece of the franchise's legendary World Series championship run from a couple of seasons ago, Garcia has seen his production dip massively since he helped shepherd the Rangers to the mountaintop back in 2023.
This year in particular has been rather ugly for the power hitter, as he has struggled at the plate for essentially the entire season.
Things got so bad for Garcia at one point that Texas' skipper, Bruce Bochy, made the decision to move him down to the bottom of the lineup for an extended spell, and even ended up benching him for a three-game stint at the beginning of June in what the team called a "mental break."
Garcia has improved a bit in recent weeks, but still only carries a lackluster .234 batting average and .682 OPS.
Despite all of this, the market for Garcia is apparently very high heading into to trade deadline, with reports surfacing that multiple teams have expressed interest in acquiring the slugger.
Contending sides are always looking to add some pop to their lineups, so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that there is some serious interest in Garcia despite his well-documented struggles.
Whether or not the Rangers actually decide to sell remains to be seen, and the next couple of weeks will likely determine which path president of baseball operations Chris Young takes.
Should things turn against Texas' favor in this pivotal stretch, however, then moving on from Garcia would be the correct decision to make.
The now 32-year-old is on an expiring contract, and all signs seem to point towards his production continuing to worsen moving forward.
As such, if a contending team is willing to shell out a few top prospects to rent Garcia down the stretch, then it would be malpractice not to make such a move.
Shipping off such a beloved player and franchise legend would be painful, but baseball is a business above all else.
2023 was great, but the Rangers now have to do whatever it takes to get back there while their window is still open.
If trading Garcia ultimately helps them reach that goal, then it's a move that should be made with zero hesitation.
