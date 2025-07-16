Rangers Made Incredible Gesture To Ace Starting Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has been one of the best performers in baseball this season.
He has made16 starts, going 7-3 with a minuscule 1.58 ERA across 94 innings of work with 94 strikeouts. His FIP is an excellent 2.36 as well, with Eovaldi excelling at limiting base runners and hard hit balls.
A WHIP of 0.846 has also been recorded to go along with an ERA+ of 235, all culminating in an impressive bWAR of 3.4.
In the midst of what is shaping up to be the most productive season of his career at the age of 35, there was only one thing missing from his first half: an All-Star selection.
Eovaldi was one of many players who were snubbed from the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. Since he started on Sunday, July 13 -- the last day games that were held before the break -- he wasn’t selected even as a replacement player because he wouldn’t have been available to pitch in the game.
But his performance certainly warranted being named an All-Star from the jump, before even knowing how the Rangers’ rotation would shake out and who would start when ahead of the break.
Despite not being named to the American League All-Star team, Eovaldi is going to be paid like one.
In an awesome gesture from the team, Texas has decided to pay the $100,000 All-Star bonus in his contract despite not being selected as a participant in the game, per MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN.
It is a great move by the Rangers, who are following a similar path to what the Philadelphia Phillies did with their starting pitcher, Cristopher Sanchez, whom many thought was snubbed from the National League All-Star team.
Eovaldi is a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, and as Passan noted, is thought of highly around the league by his peers.
