Inside The Rangers

Rangers Made Incredible Gesture To Ace Starting Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi received an awesome gesture from the team.

Kenneth Teape

Jul 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Daikin Park.
Jul 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Daikin Park. / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has been one of the best performers in baseball this season.

He has made16 starts, going 7-3 with a minuscule 1.58 ERA across 94 innings of work with 94 strikeouts. His FIP is an excellent 2.36 as well, with Eovaldi excelling at limiting base runners and hard hit balls.

A WHIP of 0.846 has also been recorded to go along with an ERA+ of 235, all culminating in an impressive bWAR of 3.4.

More News: Multiple Extra-Inning Contests Put Unneeded Stress on This Rangers Unit

In the midst of what is shaping up to be the most productive season of his career at the age of 35, there was only one thing missing from his first half: an All-Star selection.

Eovaldi was one of many players who were snubbed from the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. Since he started on Sunday, July 13 -- the last day games that were held before the break -- he wasn’t selected even as a replacement player because he wouldn’t have been available to pitch in the game.

But his performance certainly warranted being named an All-Star from the jump, before even knowing how the Rangers’ rotation would shake out and who would start when ahead of the break.

More News: Rangers First-Round Pick Could Become Star With Elite Hitting Ability

Despite not being named to the American League All-Star team, Eovaldi is going to be paid like one.

In an awesome gesture from the team, Texas has decided to pay the $100,000 All-Star bonus in his contract despite not being selected as a participant in the game, per MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN.

It is a great move by the Rangers, who are following a similar path to what the Philadelphia Phillies did with their starting pitcher, Cristopher Sanchez, whom many thought was snubbed from the National League All-Star team.

More News: Rangers Star Marcus Semien Accomplished a Notable Feat With His Latest Homer

Eovaldi is a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, and as Passan noted, is thought of highly around the league by his peers.

For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News