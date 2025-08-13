Rangers Welcome Top Defender Back to Roster While Adding Adolis Garcia to IL
The Texas Rangers, currently in the midst of another offensive slump hope to get some positive movement after making roster moves from the injury list.
Evan Carter has been activated off the injured list after dealing with a lingering back injury, which has been a problem since early last season. In his place they have put outfielder Adolis Garcia on the 10-day IL with a left ankle injury.
One For One Trade
Carter will hope to inject some life into an otherwise stale series so far from the Rangers offense, who are currently splitting their home series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The deciding game three will be held today at 1:35 p.m. CT.
He had a rehab appearance with Double-A Frisco Roughriders last night, going 0-2 with two walks in his single game.
Currently holding a slash line of .238/.323/.381 in 168 at-bats. Carter has struggled at the plate in the 2025 season, with just 40 hits to his 39 strikeouts and only 17 walks in his limited playing time. Of his hits, though, 14 of them have been extra-base hits, with eight doubles, two triples, and four home runs.
Carter will slide into the outfield, with Garcia sidelined, and Wyatt Langford given the day off with forearm tightness; he is expected to be a full participant.
Ten Day Reset
Adolis Garcia has been placed on the 10-day IL with a left ankle injury, sparking conversations of whether or not the decision is viewed as more of a 'mental reset'.
In his last ten games, Garcia is 9-42 at the plate for a .214 batting average, with 12 strikeouts during that same time period. Perhaps even more importantly, since the end of July he only has two home runs and three RBI's.
Garcia has struggled at the plate, seeing his lowest barrel percentage (12.1) at the plate, and has the lowest walk percentage in his career. His struggles seem to be emphasized even more as of late, with seemingly uncharacteristic mental lapses occurring on the basepath and in the field.
With the return of Carter, the Rangers front office will have a tall task ahead of them; determining the future of Adolis Garcia on the Rangers.
Both Wyatt Langford and Josh Smith continue to look like cornerstone outfielders, and the return of Carter, who shows promise when he isn't injured, could be the outfield of the future, while Garcia will be 33 before the start of next season.