Texas Rangers Game Today (8/13/25): Preview, Lineup, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Texas Rangers will play the final game of their three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Globe Life Field at 1:35 p.m.
The Rangers are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, one in which Ketel Marte hit a go ahead home run for the Diamondbacks in the top of the ninth inning off Rangers reliever Danny Coulombe. Wednesday’s finale represents a rubber match for the two teams, who will meet again next month in Phoenix to wrap up the season series.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, starting lineups, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Game Day: Wednesday, Aug. 13
Game Time: 1:35 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers), Dbacks.TV (Diamondbacks)
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers), 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station, KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM (Diamondbacks).
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas.
Wednesday’s Probable Pitchers
Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (9-12, 5.31)
Gallen was one of the few free-agents-to-be that the Diamondbacks were unable to unload at the MLB trade deadline. Now, he seeks to put some good games on the board down the stretch as he tries to boost his chances of a bigger deal in free agency this offseason.
He’s been the pitcher of record in each of his last seven starts, going 4-3 with a 4.29 ERA with 42 strikeouts and eight walks in 42 innings. He’s also won each of his last two starts, which came against the Colorado Rockies and the Athletics.
Rangers: RHP Merrill Kelly (9-7, 3.38)
In an odd twist of fate, Kelly’s third start as a Ranger will come against his former team. The D-backs unloaded him to Texas for three Top 15 pitching prospects. It’s one of those trade deadline things that just happens sometimes.
Kelly is coming off his start against Philadelphia on Friday in which he pitched 4.1 innings, allowed five hits, four runs and five walks against four strikeouts. He has now lost two of his last three starts, going back to his last start with Arizona. For the season he has 131 strikeouts and 43 walks in 138.2 innings.
Batting Order
Texas Rangers
TBA
Arizona Diamondbacks
TBA
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Evan Carter, OF (10-Day, back spasms, placed on Aug. 2, eligible to return Aug. 12): Carter is on a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco.
Chris Martin, RHP (15-Day, left calf strain, placed on July 21, eligible to return Aug. 5): Martin will be shut down for a few days after a setback during a live batting practice session on Tuesday.
Jacob Webb, RHP (15-Day, back spasms, placed on July 30, retroactive to July 29, eligible to return on Aug. 13): The Rangers are hopeful Webb will only miss the minimum 15 days.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz threw a bullpen on Monday, ending his shutdown, per MLB.com.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return mid-August): He is playing catch and beginning to stretch out. Bochy said that will be his regimen for the next two weeks.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.