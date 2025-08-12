Rangers Outfielder Evan Carter Set To Make First Rehab Appearance Since Injury
The Texas Rangers are closer to getting one of their top young stars back, as they have sent outfielder Evan Carter to a rehab assignment in Double-A.
The team announced that Carter would be sent to Frisco and appear as the team's designated hitter during Tuesday night's game.
It will be his first rehab game since his injury earlier this month.
What is Evan Carter's injury?
Carter has had some bad injury luck to start his career.
Most recently, he was placed on the 10-day injured list after dealing with back spasms. He has not played since Aug. 1.
These are the same back issues that have been affecting the outfielder since last year. He initially suffered a back fracture in 2021, which caused him to miss the rest of the season.
He played in just 45 games last year largely due to back problems, which led to a procedure this past offseason. Hopefully, a long-term solution can be found so that this doesn't nag him throughout his entire career.
How has Evan Carter performed this season?
The 22-year-old had been struggling as of late, so some time away to get healthy might actually do him some good.
Carter burst onto the scene back in 2023 when he posted a .306/.413/.645 slash line through 23 games in the regular season and played a key role in the Rangers' eventual World Series win.
Partially due to these back issues, though, he hasn't been the same player since.
He's slashed .188/.272/.361 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 2024. He had gotten a little bit closer to looking like his past self this year, but still saw a decline.
In the 55 games he has played, he has slashed .238/.323/.381 with four home runs and 21 RBI. He does have a career-high 12 stolen bases, which makes him a bit more valuable.
No matter his issues at the plate, he remains an excellent defensive center fielder thanks to his speed and at least serviceable arm.
How have the Rangers fared without Evan Carter?
Carter helps the team play winning baseball.
Texas is 32-23 in games with him in the lineup. That means they are just 29-36 without him.
He ranks third among Texas outfielders (with at least 50 plate appearances) this season in wRC+ at 103. He ranks second in total WAR.
The only two Rangers outfielders who have played more than Carter are Adolis Garcia and Wyatt Langford. Both have had some issues of their own this year.
When that trio is healthy, though, it has the chance to be one of the best outfields in MLB.
The problem has just been in maximizing that potential.