Inside The Rangers

Rangers Outfielder Evan Carter Set To Make First Rehab Appearance Since Injury

The Texas Rangers have sent Evan Carter on his first rehab assignment since his latest injury issue.

Dylan Sanders

Jul 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter (32) in the dugout after scoring a run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Jul 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter (32) in the dugout after scoring a run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Rangers are closer to getting one of their top young stars back, as they have sent outfielder Evan Carter to a rehab assignment in Double-A.

The team announced that Carter would be sent to Frisco and appear as the team's designated hitter during Tuesday night's game.

It will be his first rehab game since his injury earlier this month.

What is Evan Carter's injury?

Evan Carter
Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Carter has had some bad injury luck to start his career.

Most recently, he was placed on the 10-day injured list after dealing with back spasms. He has not played since Aug. 1.

These are the same back issues that have been affecting the outfielder since last year. He initially suffered a back fracture in 2021, which caused him to miss the rest of the season.

He played in just 45 games last year largely due to back problems, which led to a procedure this past offseason. Hopefully, a long-term solution can be found so that this doesn't nag him throughout his entire career.

How has Evan Carter performed this season?

Evan Carter
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The 22-year-old had been struggling as of late, so some time away to get healthy might actually do him some good.

Carter burst onto the scene back in 2023 when he posted a .306/.413/.645 slash line through 23 games in the regular season and played a key role in the Rangers' eventual World Series win.

Partially due to these back issues, though, he hasn't been the same player since.

He's slashed .188/.272/.361 with five home runs and 15 RBI in 2024. He had gotten a little bit closer to looking like his past self this year, but still saw a decline.

In the 55 games he has played, he has slashed .238/.323/.381 with four home runs and 21 RBI. He does have a career-high 12 stolen bases, which makes him a bit more valuable.

No matter his issues at the plate, he remains an excellent defensive center fielder thanks to his speed and at least serviceable arm.

How have the Rangers fared without Evan Carter?

Three Texas Rangers players
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Carter helps the team play winning baseball.

Texas is 32-23 in games with him in the lineup. That means they are just 29-36 without him.

He ranks third among Texas outfielders (with at least 50 plate appearances) this season in wRC+ at 103. He ranks second in total WAR.

The only two Rangers outfielders who have played more than Carter are Adolis Garcia and Wyatt Langford. Both have had some issues of their own this year.

When that trio is healthy, though, it has the chance to be one of the best outfields in MLB.

The problem has just been in maximizing that potential.

More Rangers News

feed

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News