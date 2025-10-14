Ranking Rangers Top Five Players by Advanced Analytics for 2025 Season
The Texas Rangers struggled to remain in the race for the American League West and finished the 2025 season with an 81-81 record. Change is already happening.
Texas manager Bruce Bochy stepped aside after the team stated it wanted to get younger and cheaper. The Rangers hired Skip Schumaker as manager after a year on staff as a special assistant. At least one coach, Bobby Wilson, will not return in 2026.
There will be significant fallout from a second straight losing season, but there were still good performances in 2025. Here are the five Rangers players ranked highest based on bWAR, baseball-reference’s version of wins above replacement. This sabermetric is designed to estimate a player’s total value to their team in terms of wins.
Corey Seager (6.1 bWAR)
Seager managed to lead the team in bWAR even though he missed significant time due to a persistent hamstring injury in the first half of the season and the final month after an emergency appendectomy. He played in only 102 games, but his bWAR was the second highest of his career behind only his 7.2 in 2023, when he finished second in American League MVP voting.
Even as he missed time, he slashed 271/.373/.487 with an .860 OPS, which included 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 50 RBI. Those were all season lows for his four-year Rangers career but easily explained in the context of missing 60 games. Notably, he had the best batting average on the team among qualifying and non-qualifying players, which shows just how below average the Rangers’ offense was in 2025.
Wyatt Langford (5.6 bWAR)
Langford, the Rangers’ 2023 first-round pick, improved his bWAR by nearly two points over his 3.9 in 2024. Even though he missed time with a couple of quad injuries, he was the team’s most consistently productive player all season.
The right-handed hitting left-fielder slashed .241/.344/.431 with a .775 OPS, 22 home runs and 62 RBI. He also had 25 doubles, 73 runs and 22 stolen bases. He was in the top three in most major statistical categories for Texas. He can play left field or center field and, given his progress, an All-Star Game berth in 2026 isn’t out of the question.
Nathan Eovaldi (4.2 bWAR)
Like Seager, Eovaldi missed roughly two months due to injury and yet had the franchise’s third-best bWAR and the best among the team’s pitchers. His bWAR was the second-best of his career, with only his 4.3 with Boston in 2021 ahead of him. That season he went 11-9 with a 3.75 ERA.
He was one of baseball’s best starters, even though he didn’t quality for regular season leaderboards. He went 11-3 with a 1.73 ERA in 22 games and 130 innings. He struck out 129 and walked 21 while finishing with a 0.854 WHIP.
Marcus Semien (3.5 bWAR)
There will be questions about Semien this offseason, especially as the franchise tries to get younger and trim payroll. Perhaps it says a lot that as uneven a season as Semien had that he was fourth in bWAR on the team and third among position players. It may say just as much about how the offense underperformed. It was also his lowest since his 1.7 bWAR in 2017, when he played in 85 games.
He slashed .230/.305/.364 with a .669 OPS, including 15 home runs, 62 RBI, 16 doubles, one triple, 62 runs and 11 stolen bases. He missed the final six weeks of the season with a fractured foot, his first time on the IL since 2017.
Josh Smith (3.0 bWAR)
The former LSU star has developed into an indispensable utility man, whose best place would be shortstop if the position wasn’t already taken. His bWAR was fourth-best among position players and just a bit below his 3.2 bWAR in his breakthrough season of 2024.
Smith is an elite defender who could win a utility Gold Glove one day. This season he moved into the leadoff spot for much of the season and finished with a slash of .251/.335/.366 with a .700 OPS. He also had 10 home runs, 35 RBI, 23 doubles, two triples, 70 runs and 12 stolen bases.