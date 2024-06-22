Texas Rangers Rookie Wyatt Langford 'A Different Player' Since Return From Injured List
ARLINGTON — Wyatt Langford has figured things out at the plate.
One could argue before Saturday’s game with Kansas City that the Texas Rangers rookie had already done so. But his eighth-inning grand slam — just the 17th by a Rangers rookie in franchise history — was the exclamation point.
It was the best-timed hit of his young career and came just a few days after he hit his first out-of-the-park home run against the New York Mets. That time, as part of the celebration, his teammates ignored him in the dugout.
No one is ignoring Langford anymore.
“He’s been a different player,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said after Saturday’s 6-0 win over the Royals.
Langford, 22, came to the plate with the bases loaded in a 2-0 game in the eighth inning. On Friday night, Marcus Semien slammed a three-RBI double to break that game open, an eventual 6-2 victory.
The rookie did the veteran one better and slammed a pitch into the left-field seats.
“I was trying to get my pitch and just get it out of the infield,” Langford said.
Langford had a rough start to his season. The hits and the power didn’t come easy, as they did in the minors last season as the No. 4 overall pick in 2023 cut through the Rangers’ minor league system, flashing power everywhere he went.
When he went on the injured list with a hamstring strain on May 4, he was batting .224 and had one home run, an inside-the-park home run.
Semien said the injury stint may have helped Langford.
"It was a good opportunity for him to just sit and watch and I think the game slowed down for him a little bit,” Semien said. “He’s going to come up in big situations a lot. I feel like he’s in those situations once a night.”
In his last 20 games, Langford is slashing .311/.354/.500/.854 with two home runs, four doubles, two triples, six stolen bases, and 14 RBI.
After three consecutive wins — games in which Langford's bat has played a pivotal role — he’s now an integral part of the Rangers lineup, Josh Smith said. Smith's solo home run in the 4th gave Texas the lead on Saturday.
“If we’re going to get to where we want to go, I think he’s got to get going like he has,” Smith said. “He’s just been so good for us recently. It’s like he has an RBI every game.”
Smith is close. Langford has an RBI in seven of his past nine games.