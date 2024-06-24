Texas Rangers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers start a seven-day, seven-game road trip in Milwaukee on Monday, and the question of the week is — have the Rangers finally turned it around?
Texas (37-40) has won four straight, including a sweep of the Kansas City Royals. Rookie Wyatt Langford leads the team in RBI in June and hit a grand slam in Saturday’s game. Third baseman Josh Smith is playing like he deserves a spot in the All-Star Game next month at Globe Life Field.
The pitching staff didn’t allow a run in the last two games against the Royals and Max Scherzer returned on Sunday to throw five, one-hit scoreless innings.
Oh, and third baseman Josh Jung will make the trip and could be activated from the injured list in the next few days.
The Rangers are 6.5 games back of the first-place Seattle Mariners, while the Houston Astros — who are starting to cook, too — are six games back.
The Lone Star State rivals are less than five games out of the final Wild Card spot, too.
Milwaukee (45-33) has a five-game lead atop the National League Central. The Rangers finish the trip with a four-game series in Baltimore. The Orioles are locked in a tight race with the New York Yankees for the AL East lead.
It’s a big week for the Rangers.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
Texas Rangers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: How to Watch, Listen to
Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee.
Monday’s Game
Time: 7:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Michael Lorenzen (4-3, 3.00)
Milwaukee Brewers: RHP Freddy Peralta (5-4, 4.06)
Tuesday’s Game
Time: 7:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (2-8, 4.21)
Milwaukee Brewers: RHP Bryse Wilson (4-3, 4.24)
Wednesday’s Game
Time: 1:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 3.14)
Milwaukee Brewers: RHP Colin Rea (6-2, 3.62)
Next Three Series
June 27-30: at Baltimore Orioles
July 2-4: vs. San Diego Padres
July 5-7: vs. Tampa Bay Rays