Rookie Wyatt Langford Leads Texas Rangers Slugfest Against Toronto Blue Jays
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers did something Tuesday that they haven't done a whole lot this season.
They outslugged their opponent.
The Rangers belted 13 hits, including five for extra-bases to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 13-8 in the series opener at Globe Life Field.
Wyatt Langford was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run, two walks, three runs and two RBI. Leody Taveras was 3 for 5 with a homer, two runs and two RBI. Texas collected 13 hits and left 13 runners on.
Toronto took a 3-0 lead with two in the first and another in the second but Texas claimed the lead with two in the third and five in the fourth. Six of their 13 runs were unearned with Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt on the mound for the first 3 2/3. Toronto made two errors, including Bassitt's throwing error to first in the second and third baseman Ernie Clement's throwing error in the fourth.
The Blue Jays tied it with four in the fifth, but the Rangers scored twice in the sixth, one in the seventh, and three more runs in the eighth to pull away.
It's the fourth time Texas has scored 13 or more runs and first since scoring 13 against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 7.
Three thoughts from Tuesday's game:
1. Wyatt Langford Leaving His Mark
Wyatt Langford is the first Rangers hitter to reach base five or more times in a game since Adolis García on April 22, 2023. He's the first Rangers rookie to turn the trick since Scott Heineman on Sept. 28, 2019. Langford's three extra-base hits is only the second by a Texas player this season. Langford had the other one, too, on June 30 in Baltimore when he hit for a cycle. He's the third Rangers rookie ever to record multiple three-extra-base hit games in a season. He joins Mike Lamb in 2000 and David Murphy in 2007. Langford has 25 doubles and is four doubles from tying the Rangers rookie record of 29 set by Mark Teixeira in 2003. He's the 27th rookie in American League history to record 10 or more homers, 15 or more stolen bases, and 25 or more doubles, and the first since the Mariners' Julio Rodríguez and the Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., both in 2022.
2. Rough Start For Eovaldi
Nathan Eovaldi allowed a season-high seven runs on a season-high 11 hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. It's his shortest outing since going three innings against the Yankees on Aug. 10. His previous high for runs allowed was six in five innings against the Orioles on July 19.
3. Up Next
Left-hander Cody Bradford (5-3, 3.97) faces Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis (8-4, 3.50) in Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.
