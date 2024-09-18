Inside The Rangers

Rookie Wyatt Langford Leads Texas Rangers Slugfest Against Toronto Blue Jays

Rookie Wyatt Langford had two doubles and a home run in the Texas Rangers' 13-8 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.

Stefan Stevenson

Sep 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) hits a ground run double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Globe Life Field.
Sep 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) hits a ground run double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers did something Tuesday that they haven't done a whole lot this season.

They outslugged their opponent.

The Rangers belted 13 hits, including five for extra-bases to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 13-8 in the series opener at Globe Life Field.

Wyatt Langford was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run, two walks, three runs and two RBI. Leody Taveras was 3 for 5 with a homer, two runs and two RBI. Texas collected 13 hits and left 13 runners on.

Toronto took a 3-0 lead with two in the first and another in the second but Texas claimed the lead with two in the third and five in the fourth. Six of their 13 runs were unearned with Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt on the mound for the first 3 2/3. Toronto made two errors, including Bassitt's throwing error to first in the second and third baseman Ernie Clement's throwing error in the fourth.

The Blue Jays tied it with four in the fifth, but the Rangers scored twice in the sixth, one in the seventh, and three more runs in the eighth to pull away.

It's the fourth time Texas has scored 13 or more runs and first since scoring 13 against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 7.

Three thoughts from Tuesday's game:

1. Wyatt Langford Leaving His Mark

Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford had two doubles, a home run, and two walks in Tuesday's 13-8 win over the Blue Jays.
Sep 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) salutes his teammates after he hits a ground run double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Wyatt Langford is the first Rangers hitter to reach base five or more times in a game since Adolis García on April 22, 2023. He's the first Rangers rookie to turn the trick since Scott Heineman on Sept. 28, 2019. Langford's three extra-base hits is only the second by a Texas player this season. Langford had the other one, too, on June 30 in Baltimore when he hit for a cycle. He's the third Rangers rookie ever to record multiple three-extra-base hit games in a season. He joins Mike Lamb in 2000 and David Murphy in 2007. Langford has 25 doubles and is four doubles from tying the Rangers rookie record of 29 set by Mark Teixeira in 2003. He's the 27th rookie in American League history to record 10 or more homers, 15 or more stolen bases, and 25 or more doubles, and the first since the Mariners' Julio Rodríguez and the Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., both in 2022.

2. Rough Start For Eovaldi

Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi allowed seven runs on 11 hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings against the Blue Jays.
Sep 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (left) talks with starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (right) during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Nathan Eovaldi allowed a season-high seven runs on a season-high 11 hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. It's his shortest outing since going three innings against the Yankees on Aug. 10. His previous high for runs allowed was six in five innings against the Orioles on July 19.

3. Up Next

Texas Rangers lefty Cody Bradford starts Game 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.
Sep 5, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cody Bradford (61) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Left-hander Cody Bradford (5-3, 3.97) faces Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis (8-4, 3.50) in Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

