Seattle Mariners Rally For Second Straight Night, Hand Texas Rangers Walk-Off Loss
The Seattle Mariners rallied for the second consecutive day to beat the Texas Rangers in walk-off fashion Saturday night at T-Mobile Park.
Randy Arozarena's bases-loaded liner deflected off shortstop Josh Smith's glove and into left field, scoring the winning run with one out in the ninth. Jose Leclerc started the inning and surrendered a one-out double to Victor Robles. After Robles stole third, Leclerc intentionally walked Julio Rodríguez and then loaded the bases with an unintentional walk to Cal Raleigh. Leclerc was ahead of Arozarena 0-2 but left a 97.2 mph fastball up in the heart of the plate.
Max Scherzer made his first start since July 30 and allowed two runs in four innings.
Jack Leiter came out of the bullpen for the first time in the Majors and fared well, with one mistake. He allowed two runs on three hits and a two walks in four innings of relief behind Max Scherzer. Leiter struck out six and his only mistake was a 97 mph fastball in the middle of the plate on a 3-2 pitch to Luke Raley, who belted a two-run homer in the fifth. Leiter was ahead 0-2 before going full with three consecutive balls way out of the zone.
Leiter threw 71 pitches, including 45 strikes.
Leody Taveras hit a two-run home run in the third and Marcus Semien hit a two-run homer in the fifth for the Rangers only scoring. Taveras and Carson Kelly each had two of Texas' seven hits.
Three thoughts from Saturday's game:
1. Max Is Back
Max Scherzer made his first start since July 30. Scherzer pitched well in an abbreviated, four-inning stint after missing more than a month with right shoulder fatigue. He allowed two runs on five hits and a two walks and struck out two. The Mariner scored a run in the second on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly and Julio Rodriguez's solo homer in the third tied the game at 2-2. Scherzer threw 73 pitches, including 49 strikes.
Right-hander Gerson Garabito was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for Scherzer before the game.
2. Wyatt Langford Grooving
Wyatt Langford went 1-for-3 with a double and has hit safely in 12 of 13 games in September. The rookie is slashing .333/.404/.608/1.012 with three homers, five doubles, and 10 RBI in September. His 1.012 OPS is second among American League qualifiers behind the Orioles' Gunnar Henderson.
3. Up Next
Left-hander Andrew Heaney (5-13, 3.84 ) will start the series finale against Mariners right-hander George Kirby (11-11, 3.77) at 3:10 p.m. Sunday.
