Seattle Mariners Rally For Second Straight Night, Hand Texas Rangers Walk-Off Loss

Max Scherzer made his first start since July 30, and Jack Leiter made his first relief appearance in the Texas Rangers losing effort.

Stefan Stevenson

Sep 14, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Carson Kelly (18) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrate after Taveras hit a 2-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park.
Sep 14, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Carson Kelly (18) and center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrate after Taveras hit a 2-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners rallied for the second consecutive day to beat the Texas Rangers in walk-off fashion Saturday night at T-Mobile Park.

Randy Arozarena's bases-loaded liner deflected off shortstop Josh Smith's glove and into left field, scoring the winning run with one out in the ninth. Jose Leclerc started the inning and surrendered a one-out double to Victor Robles. After Robles stole third, Leclerc intentionally walked Julio Rodríguez and then loaded the bases with an unintentional walk to Cal Raleigh. Leclerc was ahead of Arozarena 0-2 but left a 97.2 mph fastball up in the heart of the plate.

Max Scherzer made his first start since July 30 and allowed two runs in four innings.

Jack Leiter came out of the bullpen for the first time in the Majors and fared well, with one mistake. He allowed two runs on three hits and a two walks in four innings of relief behind Max Scherzer. Leiter struck out six and his only mistake was a 97 mph fastball in the middle of the plate on a 3-2 pitch to Luke Raley, who belted a two-run homer in the fifth. Leiter was ahead 0-2 before going full with three consecutive balls way out of the zone.

Leiter threw 71 pitches, including 45 strikes.

Leody Taveras hit a two-run home run in the third and Marcus Semien hit a two-run homer in the fifth for the Rangers only scoring. Taveras and Carson Kelly each had two of Texas' seven hits.

Three thoughts from Saturday's game:

1. Max Is Back

Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer fielded a bunt in the second inning against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.
Sep 14, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws the ball to first base for a force out against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at T-Mobile Park.

Max Scherzer made his first start since July 30. Scherzer pitched well in an abbreviated, four-inning stint after missing more than a month with right shoulder fatigue. He allowed two runs on five hits and a two walks and struck out two. The Mariner scored a run in the second on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly and Julio Rodriguez's solo homer in the third tied the game at 2-2. Scherzer threw 73 pitches, including 49 strikes.
Right-hander Gerson Garabito was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for Scherzer before the game.

2. Wyatt Langford Grooving

Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford had a double Saturday night and has hit safely in 12 of 13 games in September.
Sep 14, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) breaks his bat hitting a double against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park.

Wyatt Langford went 1-for-3 with a double and has hit safely in 12 of 13 games in September. The rookie is slashing .333/.404/.608/1.012 with three homers, five doubles, and 10 RBI in September. His 1.012 OPS is second among American League qualifiers behind the Orioles' Gunnar Henderson.

3. Up Next

Texas Rangers lefty Andrew Heaney is scheduled to start the series finale against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon.
Aug 28, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (44) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of game one of the doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Left-hander Andrew Heaney (5-13, 3.84 ) will start the series finale against Mariners right-hander George Kirby (11-11, 3.77) at 3:10 p.m. Sunday.

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

