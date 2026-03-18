This Veteran Could Be a Lock for the Rangers’ Opening Day Roster

The Texas Rangers' offseason might be one of the more underrated ones in all of Major League Baseball. While they did trade away a haul of prospects to acquire Mackenzie Gore from the Washington Nationals, they also made improvements offensively.

This Rangers team is looking to crack the playoffs for the first time since winning its first World Series championship in 2023. Trading away Marcus Semien for Brandon Nimmo and ensuring they avoided arbitration with all eligible players, this Texas franchise should be in good hands for 2026.

But when it comes to adding strong pieces to the roster, especially out of the gates for opening day, one veteran comes to mind that the Rangers should let hold down a bench/platoon role: Andrew McCutchen.

Why McCutchen Deserves To Be on the Roster

Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) stands at second base with a two-run double. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The longtime Pittsburgh Pirate has made his way to the Rangers after a small fallout with his former franchise. Acknowledging that he's in the latter half of his career, McCutchen signed a minor league deal with Texas that could pay off well for both parties.

The 2022-26 collective bargaining agreement implemented a series of uniform opt-out dates for Article XX(B) free agents who sign a minor league deal in free agency at least 10 days before the start of the regular season, meaning that if McCutchen doesn't make the roster, he can elect free agency, per Steve Adams of MLBTradeRumors.

Since arriving in Rangers camp, the former National League MVP has put his foot on the gas, hitting .583 at the plate with seven hits, three doubles, four RBIs, and a walk-to-strikeout ratio of five to three.

He might not be the best outfield option for the Rangers, but having him available should they need him shouldn't impact the roster much.

Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) stands in the dugout before the game. | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

His main role would likely be to platoon as designated hitter with Joc Pederson, who traditionally crushes right-handed pitchers, while McCutchen is better against lefties. And if the Rangers don't wish to keep McCutchen, his numbers in spring alone would land him an opportunity elsewhere.

Surprisingly, McCutchen hit 10 home runs against right-handers last season and only three against lefties, but hit more consistently at the plate against the latter. In his career, he holds a .289 AVG against southpaws with an OPS of .900.

The Rangers have the roster to get the job done and potentially win a World Series, something that has eluded McCutchen for his entire career. Some may doubt McCutchen to be in the Hall of Fame, but if Texas brings home the championship, the case only improves for the legend.