Staying Home! Texas Rangers Shortstop Corey Seager Earns Late All-Star Bid
Corey Seager will have to cancel his plans for the All-Star break. He's going to be busy on Tuesday night.
Seager will be representing the Texas Rangers at the All-Star Game at Globe Life Field after being named to the American League roster by MLB on Sunday as the replacement for Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa.
This comes off the news that Marcus Semien will start in place of Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. In the home of the defending World Series champions, Texas will have both of its high-profile signees from 2022 that reshaped the organization's future within two years.
On top of joining Semien, Seager will join relief pitcher Kirby Yates as selections for the hometown squad. While the power-hitting shortstop has put up quality numbers in Arlington heading into the break, he wasn't voted as a finalist for the starting nod, losing out to Orioles star and MVP candidate Gunnar Henderson and Royals star Bobby Whitt Jr.
This marks Seager's fifth All-Star bid and third consecutive bid since joining the Rangers. He's earned the right to be considered after hitting .270 with 18 home runs and 48 RBI in 83 games. Seager's 18 long balls are second-most among shortstops, trailing on Henderson's 28.
Since 2013, Seager and Semien have been the only two position players for Texas to be voted to the All-Star Game in consecutive years.
Seager, Semien and Yates will take the field for first pitch on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Fellow Rangers star Adolis Garcia will participate in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday against seven other sluggers.