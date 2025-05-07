Struggling Rangers First Baseman Begins Comeback with Round Rock
Jake Burger began what he and the Texas Rangers hope will be a short stay with the Triple-A Round Rock Express on Tuesday night.
The Express were in El Paso for Pacific Coast League action and Burger batted second and played first base. El Paso won the game, 9-7.
It was his first action with the Express since he was optioned on Friday by Texas. To take his place the Rangers called up long-time farm-hand Blaine Crim, who .313/.365/.565 with seven home runs and 25 RBI while at Round Rock. He is with Rangers in Boston, as they continue a three-game series with the Red Sox on Wednesday.
Burger did not play in any of the Express’ games last weekend. On Tuesday, the first game of a six-game set with El Paso, he went 1-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout.
He drew his walk during his first at-bat and scored after Cody Freeman doubled him home. In the third inning, he struck out swinging.
In the fifth inning, he popped out to first base. In the sixth inning, he managed his only hit, a single to right field. In the eighth inning, he grounded out to third base.
Why Burger is in Minor Leagues
The Rangers dealt two prospects to the Miami Marlins to acquire Burger this offseason. Then, they traded veteran first baseman Nathaniel Lowe for bullpen help in left-hander Robert Garcia, opening a spot for Burger.
In 30 games Burger has slashed .190/.231/.330. If he were throwing in some power, that slash might be acceptable. But he only has three home runs and 12 RBI.
Burger isn’t the only player struggling. But he has options to be sent back to the minors and get additional time and coaching to figure out what isn’t working. The power is there. He has a career slash of .246/.300/.472 with 34 home runs in 2023 and 29 home runs in 2024.
Texas president of baseball operations Chris Young said last week that he hoped by sending Burger down to the minor leagues it would allow him to reset as a hitter. He also said the Rangers fully expect him to return to the Majors at some point.
“We believe in him immensely,” Young said. “It doesn’t change anything. We feel he embodies everything we want in our players. But players go through these moments and it’s our job to try to help them through that and put them in an environment that is going to allow them to succeed. Our hope is that Jake will get hot quickly and be right back with us.”