Surprising Texas Rangers Trade Proposal Could Bring New York Yankees Veteran
The Texas Rangers tax situation makes completing trades and signings a bit more challenging than other teams around Major League Baseball.
Reports have indicated that they want to stay below the first tax apron, and as currently constructed, the Rangers are about $12 million short of that mark.
However, if the front office and ownership believe there's an addition out there to help them compete for a World Series, it wouldn't be surprising to see them make said move.
The Rangers' rotation should be led by Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi. After that, there are as many as a half-dozen pitchers competing for the other three spots, including Jon Gray, Tyler Mahle, Kumar Rocker, Jack Leiter, Dane Dunning and Cody Bradford.
There aren't many perfect options for Texas if it feels that isn't enough.
The options are dwindling on the market, and with the prices of starting pitchers, if Texas doesn't want to go above the first apron, the chances of a signing or trade are low.
Among the potential options the Rangers could pursue if they're willing to pay tax penalties, New York Yankees right-hander Marcus Stroman could be one of them.
Stroman isn't the same caliber of arm that he was just a few years ago, but he's still a serviceable option and could give Texas valuable innings.
At the least, he could give the Rangers 130-plus innings of decent production and allow the rest of the rotation to stay healthy for when it matters most.
If the Yankees would be willing to eat some of his contract, it'd be an ideal scenario for Texas. However, that doesn't seem likely, considering the position they're in
Mike Axisa of CBS Sports pitched the idea on Wednesday, linking the Rangers and a few other teams to the veteran via a trade.
"My guess is the Yankees are not so desperate to unload Stroman that they'll attach a prospect to him to push a trade across the finish line. I don't think they're asking for a big return either, but I don't think he's a must-trade. One year of an expensive veteran depth starter could help a team like the Angels, Giants, or Rangers," he wrote.
In 2024, his first season with New York, he posted a 4.31 ERA and was left off the Yankees playoff roster. He gave them 154 2/3 innings pitched in the regular season, which, in some sense, helped New York be the team it was.
The Yankees dealt with a slew of injuries on the bump, and Stroman was there to pick up the slack.
He brings a different type of energy than others around the league, too, which could interest Texas in its pursuit of a second World Series title in three seasons.