Assessing Race for Rangers Bullpen Spots on Opening Day Roster

The Texas Rangers are working on putting together another bullpen that they hope will be among the best in baseball as it was a year ago.

The Rangers didn’t make huge moves in the offseason. They used the same template as past years, looking for inexpensive options that fit their profile — strike throwers that feed the zone and create swing-and-miss, with contact being handled by Texas’ above-average defense.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

One could draw conclusions from the team’s depth chart on its web site. That roster is filled with players that have Major League experience. Assuming the Rangers keep eight relievers, the leaders in the clubhouse include Robert Garcia, Tyler Alexander, Alexis Díaz, Jakob Junis, Chris Martin, Jacob Latz, Cole Winn and Luis Curvelo. So far, none of these pitchers have lost a job.

There is plenty of competition behind this group. Latz could end up in the starting rotation. Martin hasn’t yet pitched this spring training as he continues a slow ramp-up to spring training games. There is room for relivers to crash the opening day roster. Here are three to watch after a week’s worth of games.

Carter Baumler

Texas Rangers pitcher Carter Baumler. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Baumler is on the 40-man roster but has never pitched in a Major League game. He was acquired via trade from Pittsburgh after the Pirates selected him from Baltimore in the Rule 5 draft. The Rangers inherit those Rule 5 rights, which means he must make the 26-man opening day roster or be exposed to waivers. So, there is pressure on the right-hander, who hasn’t pitched higher than Double-A.

So far, he’s met the moment. He’s allowed one hit in 3.2 innings, with four strikeouts and one walk. Manager Skip Schumaker is impressed with Baumler’s willingness to challenge hitters and ability to miss bats. He’ll need that to continue in spring training.

Robby Ahlstrom

Texas Rangers pitcher Robby Ahlstrom. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Ahlstrom got on the organization’s radar last season after he has a solid season at Triple-A Round Rock. He went 2-4 with a 3.59 ERA in 47 games, all in relief. He had six holds, with four saves in 11 chances. He struck out 51 and walked 34 in 52.2 innings. He needs to trim down the walks, which have shown up in spring training. In two games he’s walked two and struck out three in two innings.

But the left-hander has only allowed one hit. The Oregon product is entering that portion of his career where he could be one of the first pitchers Texas looks at if someone on the incumbent list falters. He’s always been used as a reliever and has a career 3.81 ERA. He also strikes out well over one hitter per inning, historically.

Peyton Gray

Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Peyton Gray, now with the Texas Rangers. | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is a right-hander who knows how to fill up the zone and put together a quality season at Round Rock in 2025. He went 8-6 with a 3.58 ERA in 45 games, with wo starts. He struck out 89 and walked 27 in 73 innings. He’s pitched better than Ahlstrom so far. He’s struck out six in four innings, allowing just one hit. Only Nathan Eovaldi has more strikeouts this spring than Gray.

He boasts a higher strikeout rate than Ahlstrom, as he’s fanned 201 hitters in 142.1 innings. He’s also appeared in 87 minor league games, meaning he’s been able to handle multiple innings of relief, an asset in the era that requires relievers to face at least three hitters in most situations. So far, he’s been the best reliever in the bullpen this spring. Can he keep it up?