Rangers Blast Way Past Rays in Series Opener

Eli White, Mitch Garver and rookie Josh Smith each had three hits as Texas is one game under .500 once again

The Texas Rangers started their seven-game homestand by blasting two home runs off Tampa Bay starter Drew Rasmussen and defeating the Rays 9-5 on Monday night at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers, for the second time in three days, are a game under .500 (23-24) as head into Tuesday’s contest with Martín Pérez on the hill as the Rangers attempt to get back to .500 for the first since late in the 2019 season.

The Rays (28-20), like the Rangers, have played some of the best baseball in the American League this month. Entering Monday, the Rays had a slightly better winning percentage (.615) in May than the Rangers (.600).

May 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (47) follows through on his single during his first MLB at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Smith

May 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Eli White (41) fields a ground ball during the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Eli White

May 28, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) hits a grand slam during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien

But the Rangers jumped on Rasmussen (5-2) as he gave up a career-high five runs in just three innings of work. The Rangers scored runs in each inning.

In the first, Kole Calhoun’s single scored Marcus Semien and Corey Seager to make it 2-0.

"He did exactly what we talked about," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "Just take what he gives you the other way."

In the second, Eli White hit a two-run home run to dead center field to give the Rangers a 4-1 lead.

"I felt like that kind of blew the game open," Woodward said. 

Then, in the third, Jonah Heim blasted a leadoff solo shot to right field to give the Rangers a 5-1 lead.

Texas also put together a four-run sixth inning, fueled by two-run double by Mitch Garver that put the Rangers up 9-2.

Texas would need the extra runs. The Rays put their first five hitters on in the seventh and scored three runs off reliever Matt Moore before Rangers manager Chris Woodward brought in Dennis Santana. He retired the next three hitters to preserve a 9-5 lead for the Rangers.

The Rays also must have felt robbed after a first-inning catch in left field by White, one that deprived Rays slugger Ji-Man Choi of what would have been a three-run home run. Instead, White leapt into the wall, reached over it and snagged the ball in one of the best catches in MLB this season.

"He might be Spider-Man, I don't know," Rangers pitcher Glenn Otto said about White's catch, during which he got 11 feet off the ground. 

White had a big night at the plate, home run aside. White went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI. Garver also went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run. Calhoun went 2-for-4 with three RBI. 

May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) and starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) warm up before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field.

Mitch Garver

Jonah Heim

Jonah Heim

Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager follows through on his single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager

Rangers starter Glenn Otto (3-2) had a solid outing, pitching six innings for the second time in three starts. He allowed two runs (one earned), four hits and three walks while striking out four.

The game featured a moment of silence for the school shooting tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, last week. The Texas Rangers Foundation will donate funds to the victims.

The game also marked the Major League debut of Josh Smith, who was called up from Triple A Round Rock and started at third base after the Rangers put Brad Miller on the 10-day injured list. Smith singled in his first MLB at-bat. He finished 3-for-4 at the plate and scored two runs, as he became the sixth Rangers rookie to have three hits in his debut.

May 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Eli White (41) fields a ground ball during the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Rangers Eli White Robs Rays of Home Run

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
Josh Smith
News

Josh Smith on Rangers Promotion: 'It's Surreal'

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
Sep 16, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Rays Pregame Notes: Starters, Probables, Injuries

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) hits a home run during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Make Several Moves Before Opening Homestand Against Rays

By Inside The Rangers Staff5 hours ago
May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates with second baseman Brad Miller (13) after the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
News

SI MLB Power Rankings: Where Are Rangers?

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; A Rangers Six Shooter runs on top of the dugout prior to a game between the Texas Rangers and the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Honor Uvalde Shooting Victims, Families Monday

By Matthew Postins9 hours ago
Juan Gonzalez
News

Rangers History Today: 'Juan Gone' Signs His First Contract

By Matthew Postins10 hours ago
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Squander Shot at Oakland Sweep

By Matthew PostinsMay 29, 2022