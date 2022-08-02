Pregame Notes: Rangers Face Skid, Orioles
ARLINGTON - The Texas Rangers play host to the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of a three-game series Tuesday night. Texas is looking to right a forgettable Monday night 7-2 loss to the Orioles in which starting pitcher Jon Gray left the game with injury.
The Rangers have a chance to end a lousy five-game losing streak in Arlington, tied for the longest-ever losing streak at Globe Life Field. Texas is 21-27 at home this season.
On the bright side, the Rangers got Corey Seager back at the plate on Monday night. Seager, the Rangers July player of the month, missed three games in Anaheim with a lower left leg contusion. He was the designated hitter and was one of two Rangers to hit a solo home run on Monday. Nick Solak was the other.
In the AL West standings, Texas is third behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.
Texas Rangers (46-56) vs. Baltimore Orioles (52-51)
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Probables:
TEX: Spencer Howard (2-2, 5.93 ERA)
BAL: Jordan Lyles (7-8, 4.56 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
Baltimore Orioles
TV: MASN 2
Radio: 98 Rock FM/WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM
Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites over the Orioles.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), retroactive to July 13, eligible to return. Barlow is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.
IF/OF Brad Miller (10-day, Neck strain), retroactive to July 18, eligible to return. Miller is preparing for a rehab assignment this weekend.
60-Day Injured List
C/DH Mitch Garver (right elbow flexor): Garver had surgery before the All-Star Break and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.