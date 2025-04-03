Texas Ranger Tops MLB Salary Charts, Adds to Record MLB Average Salary
With one week of regular season play in the books, MLB fanatics and statisticians are looking at a record salary average for the league. There is no question that 2025 is full of heavy hitters, and the Texas Rangers are getting their fair recognition for their legendary pitcher.
Jacob deGrom had an astounding return to the mound for the 2025 season, and from an early analysis, it seems he could be getting back to his 2023 World Series habits.
deGrom could be looking to go for more and more innings as the campaign progresses depending on the condition of his arm. At 36 years old, deGrom will have undergone two Tommy John surgeries. He is just getting back into the swing of things, but that hasn't stopped him from making headlines during Opening Week.
Salary studies throughout MLB have found that the Rangers' beloved pitcher is currently tied for the third-highest paid player in the Major Leagues with the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge. Each player is currently sitting on $40 million for the 2025 season.
Juan Soto of the New York Mets is currently leading the pack with a $61.9 million pay, allowing his own team to claim the title of highest payroll for the third straight Opening Day.
With deGrom's improvements already evident so early in the season, it is reasonable for Texas to expect big things from the pitcher moving forward. deGrom is in his third season with the Rangers, looking to bring back some glory to the team's reputation.
The technicalities of his paycheck don't matter as much as his performance, but deGrom has made a splash in the stats regardless. Including deGrom, 23 players that have signed contracts with Texas combine for a total payroll sum of $211.6 million in 2025.
The Rangers are just short of reaching the halfway point of MLB's average salary for the 2025 campaign. deGrom isn't the only chart-topper in terms of payroll.
Breaking the $5 million mark for average salary on Opening Day has never been done before. Does this mean fans and clubs can expect to see some worthy performances?
As far as the Rangers go with deGrom, it is entirely possible that every penny spent on the pitcher will result in a return as big as his 2023 presence. After the 2024 letdown, Texas needs a way back into the postseason, and deGrom's improved skill may just be their way in.
Fans can expect salaries to continue to play a major role in the league, especially as more rookies join the Major Leagues.