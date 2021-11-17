Rangers Announce 2022 Individual Ticket Sale, Game Times, Promotional Schedule

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers fans are getting an early opportunity to secure some individual-game tickets far in advance.

The Rangers announced on Wednesday, from 12:00 a.m. CST on Nov. 26 (Black Friday) through 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 29 (Cyber Monday), fans will be able to purchase tickets for all 2022 home games (except the March 31 opener against the New York Yankees) for just $10.00 each. The seats on sale will be in selected sections of the 200 and 300 levels and Corner Mezzanine areas of Globe Life Field. There will be a limit of eight tickets per individual order, and a limited number of tickets will be available for certain series in April.

Tickets will be on sale exclusively at texasrangers.com/specials.

In conjunction with the $10 individual ticket availability, the Rangers also announced several initiatives to celebrate the club’s 50th Anniversary season in 2022, including a special logo, the promotional giveaway schedule and the starting times for all 81 home games.

Many of the 2022 giveaways will commemorate individuals and events from the Rangers’ first 50 years in Arlington, highlighted by bobbleheads of Adrián Beltré, Juan González, Charley Pride, Iván 'Pudge' Rodríguez, Nolan Ryan, Jim Sundberg, and Michael Young. Also included are sets of Rangers baseball cards for each of the five decades; replica jersey t-shirts from 1972, 1984 and 1994; a commemorative Nolan Ryan pitching rubber and a 50th anniversary 'Mt. Crushmore' statue featuring the top four home run hitters in club history: González, Rafael Palmeiro, Pudge, and Beltré.

More details on the 2022 promotional schedule, including quantities and other special 50th Anniversary events, will be announced by the Rangers at a later date.

As for the 2022 home schedule, the Rangers are keeping the same times: 7:05 p.m. CST for weekday night games, 6:05 p.m. for Saturday night games, 3:05 p.m. for Saturday day games in June and July and 1:35 p.m. for Sunday games. There are also seven 1:05 p.m. contests on selected Wednesdays and Thursdays, also known as getaway games.

The home opener against the Yankees on March 31 is scheduled for 3:05 p.m., and the following Saturday is the only outlier from the typical game times. On April 2, the Rangers will play the Yankees at 1:35 p.m. due to World Wrestling Entertainment's WrestleMania event taking place next door at AT&T Stadium later that night.

All 2022 game times are subject to change.

