Texas Rangers Ace Considered Most Likely to Win Cy Young in AL West
With spring training starting up for the Texas Rangers, everyone will be excited to see what a healthy squad can accomplish in 2025.
It was a frustrating season for the Rangers in 2024. Coming into the campaign as the defending champions, Texas struggled with injuries throughout the season and missed the postseason all together with a record under .500.
With last year in the rearview mirror, the team will be focused on staying healthy and putting together a strong campaign this coming season.
On paper, there is plenty of talent for the Rangers despite some personnel changes. With the additions of Joc Pederson and Jake Burger, the lineup has the potential to be one of the best in the league.
For the pitching staff, Texas will fortunately have some of their pitchers that missed most of the campaign last year back and healthy. While depth in the rotation is always important, the Rangers will be hoping that their star will shine brightly in 2025.
Since signing with Texas, it has been a tough two seasons for Jacob deGrom. He has made just nine starts since he came over from the New York Mets, and the deal has been a big failure.
Injuries have been a massive issue for him for much of the last five years, but this year does finally feel a bit different. The former Cy Young was able to come back a pitch a bit last year at the end of the season and has been able to complete a full offseason of work so far.
This might finally be the difference-maker for deGrom and, if he is healthy, he could be the best pitcher in baseball.
Will Leitch of MLB.com recently named Rangers starter deGrom as the most likely Cy Young award winner from the American League West this coming season.
Staying healthy will obviously be key for the 36-year-old, but he did look good in his couple of appearances last year. Despite injuries derailing his career of late, he has always been effective when on the mound.
However, even though he might be back, Texas does have to be careful with him. deGrom pitching 180 innings this year seems unrealistic, and it would be a bad idea considering he hasn’t pitched 100 innings since 2019.
A lack of innings could impact his ability to win a Cy Young, but if he has an ERA under 2.00 like he has in previous years, that might get overlooked.
Overall, the AL West isn’t shaping up to be a great division. While Framber Valdez is certainly a great pitcher in the division for the Houston Astros, if deGrom is healthy, he can be the best in the game.