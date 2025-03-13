Texas Rangers Ace Latest Pitcher to Have Upcoming Start Pushed Back
The Texas Rangers had their ace, Jacob deGrom, slotted to start for his second spring training game on Thursday, but per manager Bruce Bochy they are pushing the start back.
Unlike Tyler Mahle and Cody Bradford, who had their starts pushed back due to arm soreness, deGrom’s push is far less worrisome — he has a stomach bug. Bochy said it’s the same bug that pushed second baseman Marcus Semien out of the lineup on Wednesday.
As MLB.com and other outlets reported, deGrom will pitch when he is over the bug. It shouldn’t hinder his progress toward being part of the starting rotation for the regular season, though deGrom won’t start on opening day.
Texas is going to slot deGrom as either the No. 4 or No. 5 starter, which means he’ll make his regular season debut either in the Rangers’ home finale against the Boston Red Sox on March 30 or on the road against the Cincinnati Reds.
The Rangers are doing that so they can take advantage of the off-days on the schedule in April and give deGrom more rest in between starts.
The right-hander did not disappoint in his first start, which was last week. That start was pushed back one day due to a rainout.
He pitched two innings, during which he didn’t allow a run or a hit. He struck out three and walked none. He left in line for the win, as the Rangers had taken a 1-0 lead. Jacob Latz came into replace deGrom.
deGrom threw 31 pitches, 21 of which were strikes.
The Rangers have been cautious with deGrom, as the 36-year-old returned to the field late last season after missing most of the 2023 and 2024 seasons after an elbow injury and Tommy John surgery.
Texas wants to do everything possible to ensure deGrom can help them this season, his third with the team after signing a five-year deal for $187 million.
Even in just nine starts with Texas, he showed flashes of being an ace. He went 2-0 with a 2.41 ERA with 59 strikeouts and five walks in 41 innings.
The Rangers haven’t officially announced their rotation, but deGrom is a lock along with Nathan Eovaldi, who started on opening day for the Rangers last season. The other three spots are being fought for by five players — Jon Gray, Mahle, Bradford, Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker.
Gray, Mahle and Bradford look to be the leaders. Leiter has pitched well in camp but appears more likely to be start the season in the bullpen. Rocker is working on his control and may start the season at Triple-A or in the bullpen.