Texas Rangers Ace's Full Offseason Could Be Crucial in Return to Dominance
The Texas Rangers have started up Spring Training and will be getting ready to take the diamond in the regular season soon.
It has been a busy offseason for the Rangers coming off a disappointing campaign in 2024. However, there are a lot of reasons to be excited about what’s to come for the team in 2025.
Firstly, injuries were a major issue for the team. The starting rotation was crippled throughout the year and that was a major issue during the season. Also, some key hitters in their talented order missed time as well.
Luckily, the team is looking healthy heading into the new campaign. This could result in them bouncing back and making a run at the World Series once again.
With a lot of talent on the team, one player in particular could be key to their success in 2025.
Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com recently wrote about the return of Jacob deGrom in 2025 and why the Rangers should be optimistic that this season will be different for the former Cy Young award winner.
“DeGrom has made only nine starts through the first two seasons of a five-year, $185 million contract, but the Texas Rangers believe a full, healthy offseason will help him tap back into prior dominance.”
Since signing with Texas it has certainly been a frustrating partnership for both sides. The ultra-talented right-hander has made just nine starts in two years, but there might be reason to be excited about 2025.
deGrom was able to come back and pitch at the end of the season and looked good. This allowed him to now have a complete offseason, which is something that has been lacking in recent years.
If the Rangers can get their ace back to form in 2025, it would be a massive boost for the team. Texas is just two years removed from winning the World Series, with much of that core still intact.
When healthy, deGrom can be one of the best pitchers in baseball. Even though injuries have slowed him down over the last several seasons, he’s been good when he’s on the mound in limited action.
Now, keeping the veteran right-hander healthy will be the main goal for the Rangers heading into the year. Texas has enough depth in the rotation that they don’t need him to throw 200 innings.
However, keeping him healthy for the stretch run and hopefully in October is the priority.
With what should be a complete Spring Training and offseason to prepare, this could be the best chance that he has to turn his career back around. Injuries have unfortunately made this a bad contract so far for the Rangers, but that can change quickly with a healthy deGrom