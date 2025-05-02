Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers All-Star Hopeful To Make Return to Lineup in Near Future

A Texas Rangers All-Star is making excellent progress in his rehab process.

Kenneth Teape

Apr 20, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field.
/ Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Texas Rangers' offense has struggled to consistently produce runs in the first month of the season, which made the injury to All-Star shortstop Corey Seager that much tougher to handle.

After a slow start of his own, he caught fire prior to landing on the injured list because of a strained hamstring suffered on April 22. He was pretty much a one-man wrecking crew while talented left fielder Wyatt Langford was sidelined with an injury of his own.

When Seager went down with his injury, the Rangers were 14-9 after defeating the Athletics that day. Since he has been sidelined, the team has lost six out of their eight games, dropping their record to 16-15.

Texas could really use him back in the lineup and they could be getting that wish in the coming days.

As shared by Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports on X, Seager took live batting practice on Thursday morning. He faced off against minor league pitchers Thomas Ireland and Florencio Serrano.

In addition to the work at the plate, he got some running in, too.

Things went well enough that Seager is hoping to be activated on Saturday for Game 2 of their series against the Seattle Mariners and their ace, Luis Castillo.

Getting Seager back in the lineup would be a huge boost for the team as they have scored 28 runs in eight games without him. However, 15 of those runs came in one contest against the Athletics.

The five-time All-Star has been excellent this season with a .286/.345/.468 slash line with four home runs, two doubles and six RBI across 77 plate appearances, with a 136 OPS+.

