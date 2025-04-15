Texas Rangers Are Last Team in MLB to Cross Simple Offensive Milestone
The Texas Rangers offense has not been very impressive over the early part of the season and are starting to lag behind the rest of MLB.
Heading into the third week of the season, the Rangers have yet to score at least seven runs in a game this season.
With a hat tip to X user @CrMystic, they are the last team in the league that has not yet hit that mark.
While it hasn't come back to bite them too bad, thanks to a strong start to by the pitching staff, winning games can be hard without any real explosiveness on offense.
They have score six runs three times, but have surrendered at least seven runs four times.
As a team, Texas has posted a .208/.267/.359 slash line with a 24th-best wRC+ of just 81. There just hasn't been much consistnecy at the plate this year.
One notable stat that stands out is the fact that they are dead-last in MLB with a walk rate at 6.4%. It is hard to drive in runs if players aren't getting on base.
The last team to finish with a lower rate was the 2023 Chicago White Sox, who finished 61-101.
Batting .208 and drawing so few walks is a recipe for disaster. Their 51 runs this season is fifth-worst in MLB.
The Rangers have not gotten much help from their two big offseason additions in Jake Burger and Joc Pederson.
Burger has been a one-dimensional player for much of his career, but that dimension has been offense.
He has finished with a .250 average in each of the last three seasons and hit 63 home runs in the last two combined.
All he would need to do to be a solid part of this lineup would be to continue his career average numbers. That has not been the case.
The 29-year-old has posted a .151/.182/.302 slash line so far with two home runs and seven RBI.
Even he has been far more productive than Pederson, who has a .070/.184/.093 line over his first 50 plate appearances.
The veteran was a very exciting addition after slashing .275/.393/.515 for the Arizona Diamondbacks a year ago.
His two-year, $37 million contract with a mutual option in 2027 could become a nightmare very quickly for Texas if he doesn't turn things around.
The Rangers have overcome this slow offensive start and are just half a game back in the AL West, but something will need to change if they want to be taken serious as contenders as the season goes along.