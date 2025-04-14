Three Takeaways After Texas Rangers Swept Away by Seattle Mariners
The Texas Rangers come home after a demoralizing 1-5 road trip, including a sweep at the hands of the Seattle Mariners.
Not even having Nathan Eovaldi on the bump on Sunday was able to stop the Rangers’ slide, though he did give the Rangers five solid innings.
Texas (9-7) lost the series because its offense was simply terrible in the series. The Rangers scored six runs in three games. While the pitching was off in places, it’s hard to win even one game in a three-game series with six combined runs.
The Rangers limp home one-half game behind the Los Angeles Angels in the American League West, who just happen to be coming to Arlington on Tuesday.
Here are three takeaways on the series.
(Nearly) Winless in Seattle
The Rangers must absolutely hate it there. Seattle, I mean.
With this sweep complete Texas is now 8-35 at T-Mobile Park since the start of the 2020 season. At the start of the series, the only team with a worse run of luck at any park were the Colorado Rockies, who apparently have similar problems at San Francisco’s Oracle Park.
The graphic Rangers Sports Network flashed up during Saturday’s game was astounding. The batting average is 60-70 points worse, the slugging is more than 100 points worse and the runs scored per game is nearly two runs worse than anywhere else the Rangers play.
This isn’t bad karma. There is something about that ballpark that just isn’t conducive to the Rangers.
So, yes, Texas was swept and that stinks in the moment. But this is the sixth season of real frustration at that ballpark there doesn’t appear to be a solution.
The Offensive Woes
Aside from the Joshs — Jung and Smith — and Jonah Heim, this offense is in a bad way right now. Trying to blame one player is not going to work. Too many players aren’t getting it done.
Move Marcus Semien from the leadoff spot? It was moving him to the leadoff spot three years ago that sparked him out of a massive slump. When he’s humming, he’s the right catalyst for this lineup.
Joc Pederson? He had a great spring and his start to this point is the complete anti-thesis. Jake Burger is in a similar boat.
Corey Seager? He’s showing signs but like most of the team he didn’t have a good weekend.
Kyle Higashioka? Well, he’s cooled off significantly and that’s why the Rangers are using a platoon at catcher.
Sunday’s lineup was, well, interesting. Pederson as a leadoff hitter was weird and it didn’t have the desired effect.
Texas is off on Monday. I’m sure manager Bruce Bochy and the organization will explore some potential tweaks, but don’t expect wholesale changes. That’s not how Bochy operates.
The AL West is tight. The Rangers are only a half-game back of the Angels. That affords Bochy a little latitude. But, perhaps only a little more. May is approaching and this offense can’t be dormant much longer.
Help in the First
The Rangers could not stand prosperity in the first inning of any of these three games. Consider Sunday — Seager got a one-out single, moved to second on a wild pitch and was stranded there.
Friday and Saturday were worse. On Friday, the Rangers got two runners on with one out and stranded them both. On Saturday, the Rangers got their first four hitters on base but only came away with one run.
Texas had a problem with runners in scoring position last year. It’s a problem they have to turn around this year. But the Rangers also need more chances.