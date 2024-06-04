Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers Bats Fall Silent Again, Waste Nathan Eovaldi's Solid Start In Loss To Detroit Tigers

The Texas Rangers were held to one or fewer runs for the 10th time in a 2-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Stefan Stevenson

Jun 3, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 3, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

ARLINGTON — Jake Rogers hit two solo home runs, including a go-head, two-out shot off Jose Leclerc to lead the Detroit Tigers over the Texas Rangers 2-1 Monday night at Globe Life Field.

Ezequiel Duran doubled to the right-field corner with two outs in the ninth but Leody Taveras

Rogers' solo homer against starter Nathan Eovaldi in the third tied the game at 1-1.

Eovaldi held the Tigers to a run on three hits and struck out seven in 5.2 innings.

Tarik Skubal (7-1) held the Rangers to a run (Semien's solo homer) on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The loss snaps the Rangers two-game win streak and drops their home record to 14-14. The Rangers were held to one or fewer runs for the 10th time this season. Seven of the Rangers' 10 strikeouts were looking.


Three thoughts from Monday's game:

1. Marcus Semien Leads It Off

Jun 3, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) rand designated hitter Robbie Grossman (4) celebrate after Semien hits a leadoff home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 3, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) rand designated hitter Robbie Grossman (4) celebrate after Semien hits a leadoff home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien homered to leadoff a game for the fourth time in 2024 and 28th time in his career. He's tied for 25th all-time and is seveth among active players. He has16 leadoff homers as a Ranger, third-most in club history to Ian Kinsler (29) and Shin-Soo Choo (25).

2. Seager Keeps It Going

May 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
May 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports / Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager extended his hit streak to a team-high 16 games with two singles on Monday and has reached base in a club-high 26 consecutive games. Seager's hit streak is the second-longest of his career. He had a 19-game streak with the Dodgers in 2016. His current streak is the longest active streak in MLB. Seager tied his career-long 26 consecutive games to reach base. He also did it last summer.

3. Up Next

Apr 17, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws during the first inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 17, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws during the first inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports / Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Dunning (4-3, 3.94) is the expected starter for the Rangers against Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty (2-4, 3.46) at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. The Rangers had no officially announced starting pitchers for Tuesday or Wednesday when Monday's game started.

