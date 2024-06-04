Texas Rangers Bats Fall Silent Again, Waste Nathan Eovaldi's Solid Start In Loss To Detroit Tigers
ARLINGTON — Jake Rogers hit two solo home runs, including a go-head, two-out shot off Jose Leclerc to lead the Detroit Tigers over the Texas Rangers 2-1 Monday night at Globe Life Field.
Ezequiel Duran doubled to the right-field corner with two outs in the ninth but Leody Taveras
Rogers' solo homer against starter Nathan Eovaldi in the third tied the game at 1-1.
Eovaldi held the Tigers to a run on three hits and struck out seven in 5.2 innings.
Tarik Skubal (7-1) held the Rangers to a run (Semien's solo homer) on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.
The loss snaps the Rangers two-game win streak and drops their home record to 14-14. The Rangers were held to one or fewer runs for the 10th time this season. Seven of the Rangers' 10 strikeouts were looking.
Three thoughts from Monday's game:
1. Marcus Semien Leads It Off
Marcus Semien homered to leadoff a game for the fourth time in 2024 and 28th time in his career. He's tied for 25th all-time and is seveth among active players. He has16 leadoff homers as a Ranger, third-most in club history to Ian Kinsler (29) and Shin-Soo Choo (25).
2. Seager Keeps It Going
Corey Seager extended his hit streak to a team-high 16 games with two singles on Monday and has reached base in a club-high 26 consecutive games. Seager's hit streak is the second-longest of his career. He had a 19-game streak with the Dodgers in 2016. His current streak is the longest active streak in MLB. Seager tied his career-long 26 consecutive games to reach base. He also did it last summer.
3. Up Next
Dane Dunning (4-3, 3.94) is the expected starter for the Rangers against Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty (2-4, 3.46) at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. The Rangers had no officially announced starting pitchers for Tuesday or Wednesday when Monday's game started.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.