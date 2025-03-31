Texas Rangers Believe Injured List Stint Will Benefit Young Star Long Term
The Texas Rangers were dealt some frustrating news.
After their young star and former top prospect Josh Jung was limited to just 46 games last year after fracturing his wrist, they had to place him on the injured list again this season following neck spasms.
This time around it's a 10-day designation, but it's also his fourth trip to the IL in the last three years.
At an important position like third base, it's hard not to know who is going to suit up there on a regular basis, as repeated stints on the shelf is hard for any team and manager to deal with.
However, Bruce Bochy actually believes this will benefit Jung in the long run.
"He probably will get three or four extra days where he could've been ready," the skipper said, per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News. "But maybe that's a good thing to get this thing cleared up. It is a recurring issue."
Bochy added that he expects Jung to spend the minimum time on the injured list, meaning the third baseman would be eligible to return on April 7.
That would be huge for the Rangers if that is the case.
2024 Silver Slugger winner Josh Smith picked up a ding himself that has him with a day-to-day designation, and that caused Texas to call up Jonathan Ornelas from Triple-A Round Rock.
Jung is important for the outlook of the Rangers.
While the injuries that have piled up have caused some frustration, there's no denying his impact with a .259/.302/.449 slash line and 107 OPS+ across his 196 Major League games that saw him blast 23 homers and earn his first All-Star selection in 2023.
Keeping him healthy for the long term is a must, and something both the player and organization have to work on.
Bochy seems to believe that this time on the shelf will help Jung get over the neck issue.
Whether or not that is what happens will be seen, but hopefully Bochy's positive outlook on the situation comes to fruition and the important slugger can get back on the field and showcase why he looks like he could be one of the game's next stars.