How to Watch Kumar Rocker’s Rangers Season Debut: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

The Texas Rangers look to break a two-game losing streak on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds with Kumar Rocker on the mound.

First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

The Rangers (4-3) fell in their home opener, 5-3, on Friday, as the Rangers got a great start from left-hander MacKenzie Gore, aside from the two home runs he allowed. But the game was tied going into the ninth inning before reliever Chris Martin gave up a double and a home run that broke the tie and sent the Reds (4-3) onto a victory.

Rocker has been a good soldier since the start of the season. He was originally supposed to start in Baltimore. But when Jacob deGrom was scratched from a start last Saturday it threw the rotation into constant adjustment. Texas started deGrom on Tuesday and could have started Rocker on Wednesday, but opted to start Nathan Eovaldi on normal rest, thanks to an off day.

Rocker threw bullpens to stay sharp and was even a relief option in Baltimore, going so far as to warm up to throw to one batter. But now, he’s ready to make his first start of the season.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Cincinnati Reds

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. | Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Time: 6:05 p.m. CT

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

TV: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+

Radio: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Kumar Rocker (0-0, 0.00) vs. Cincinnati: RHP Rhett Lowder (0-0, 3.60)

Rocker won the fifth spot in the rotation in spring training, but he found out over the phone because he was still in Arizona working through a final bullpen before joining the team in Philadelphia. It wasn’t ideal, but the point is he made team. The next step? Prove he’s worth the spot. Last season saw him go 4-5 with a 5.74 ERA in 14 starts with a couple of options back to Triple-A Round Rock, the latter of which ended his MLB season.

Lowder just graduated from prospect status the other day and he’s now a rookie trying to help Cincinnati get back to the playoffs for the second straight year. He went five innings in his first start, as he allowed three hits and two earned runs, along with two walks and five strikeouts. He’s coming off his debut in 2025, during which he made six starts and went 2-2 with a 1.17 ERA in 30.2 innings, as he struck out 22 and walked 14.

Rangers Lineup

Rangers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction); LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery); 60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery).