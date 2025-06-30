Texas Rangers Boss Says Kohl Drake Has Stuff to Pitch in Majors ‘At Some Point’
ARLINGTON — Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy had to stop himself for just a second when he talked about pitching prospect Kohl Drake.
He had just spent 30 seconds talking about what impressed him and the coaching staff during Kohl’s time in Major League spring training and saying that he felt the 24-year-old had the goods to pitch in the Majors one day.
But he wanted to be clear about something.
“I’m not saying this year but at some point,” Bochy said. “I don’t want you to think we’re calling him up next week. But it’s real.”
For now, Triple-A Round Rock will have to do. Drake will make his next start for the Express.
As of Monday, his MiLB.com player page indicated he was still with Double-A Frisco. Most Major League teams don’t announce promotions officially until the next week of games, which usually start on Tuesday.
The Express play six games against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, a Houston Astros affiliate this week. The first three games, on Tuesday through Thursday, are in Sugar Land. The final three games, Friday through Sunday, are in Round Rock.
The 24-year-old’s most recent start was Wednesday with Double-A Frisco. He claimed a victory in a six-inning performance as he allowed two hits, no runs and two walks against two strikeouts. It wrapped up a terrific June, as he went 2-1 with a 1.64 ERA in four starts. He struck out 21 and walked eight in 22 innings.
Bochy remembers a pitcher who turned everyone’s heads while they were in Surprise, Ariz., for spring training in February and early March.
“[He has] Remarkable control for his age,” Bochy said. “He has good stuff with all of his pitches, very confident, showed poise. He made a really good impression on everybody. I know Mike [pitching coach Maddux] really thinks the world of him and he’s going to pitch up here at some point. It’s real.”
Drake is the No. 11 prospect in the Rangers’ system per MLB Pipeline. He is the fifth-highest ranked pitcher and the highest-ranked left-hander. The only other Top 15 pitching prospect in the system that is at Triple-A is Emiliano Teodo, who has been converted into a reliever.
The lefty is having his second straight excellent season in the system. He started the campaign with Frisco and is 4-3 with a 2.44 ERA in 12 starts, with 70 strikeouts and 22 walks in 55.1 innings.
Last season was his breakthrough in the organization. He played for three different affiliates — Class A Down East, High-A Hickory and Frisco. Combined, he went 9-5 with a 2.29 ERA in 23 games (19 starts), with 148 strikeouts and 31 walks in 106 innings.
His ERA at Frisco in five games last season was 3.10.
Drake’s first season in the system was in 2023, and he split time between the Rangers’ Arizona Complex League team and Down East. He struggled, as he went 2-5 with a 6.36 ERA in 14 games (four starts). He struck out 55 and walked 20 in 46.2 innings.
Texas drafted Drake in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB draft out of Walters State Community College in Tennessee. He is a native of Orem, Utah.
