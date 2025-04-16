Texas Rangers Boss Provides Promising Update on Injured Slugger’s Return
The Texas Rangers returned home after a 1-5 road trip and without one of their key sluggers in the lineup.
It’s possible he could be back as soon as this weekend against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Outfielder Wyatt Langford is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list on Saturday from a right oblique strain. On Tuesday, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told reporters, including MLB.com, that Langford would swing a bat before the game with the Los Angeles Angels.
It sounds like a mundane step, but it’s a necessary one for Langford to be activated this weekend. The next step in situations like this is to hit a ball off a tee, followed by live batting practice.
Langford’s progress through those tasks — the schedule of which is to be announced — would like him up for a return to the lineup. Bochy didn’t commit to exactly when Langford would return, but he’s optimistic it could come against the defending World Series champions.
If the Rangers wanted Langford to get some rehab at-bats before he’s activated, he could go across the Metroplex and play for the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders, who are hosting Amarillo this week.
Langford left last Tuesday’s game in Chicago against the Cubs in the seventh inning. The injury came after Langford’s last plate appearance, which saw him strike out swinging.
Before he left the contest, he was in the middle of a great game, as he went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. He blasted his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot, in that contest.
At the time, Bochy said that Langford “felt something” during that final at-bat. He got a scan of the side the day after, which is when the Rangers placed him on the IL.
Langford told reporters after that game that he felt the tightness was “very minor” and not like the oblique injury he dealt with during spring training.
Without Langford, the Rangers have started either Josh Smith or Kevin Pillar in left field.
Langford started the first 12 games of the season, and he slashed .244/.333/.561 with four home runs and six RBI.
He started slowly as a rookie in 2024 but finished slashing .253/.325/.415 with 16 home runs and 74 RBI. He finished seventh in American League rookie of the year voting. He’s started slowly this year two and in his first 10 games slashed .235/.325/.500 with three home runs and five RBI.
He was a polished hitter at Florida when the Rangers selected him No. 4 overall in the 2023 MLB draft and he played just 44 minor league games before he was called up to the Majors.