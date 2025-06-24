Texas Rangers Can Feel Good About This One Thing Nearing Midway Point of Season
The 2025 MLB regular season has not gone according to plan for the Texas Rangers.
This offseason, the team made a lot of moves looking to get back into contention in the American League.
Many predicted them to be the favorites in the AL West after they added some real power to their lineup, trading for first baseman Jake Burger from the Miami Marlins and signing Joc Pederson to take over as their designated hitter.
Adding those two, along with catcher Kyle Higashioka, to a lineup that already had Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia, Wyatt Langford, Jonah Heim, Josh Jung and Josh Smith gave the Rangers what many people thought was the best lineup 1-through-9 in baseball.
Alas, they have fallen woefully short of expectations, struggling to produce runs consistently.
What has saved Texas this year is their stellar performance on the mound, specifically the work of their starting rotation.
Pitching has been a sore spot for the Rangers historically, but that is not the case in 2025.
Their starting rotation, despite Jon Gray and Cody Bradford not yet pitching this season and Kumar Rocker, Jack Leiter, Nathan Eovaldi and Tyler Mahle all spending time on the injured list, has been dealing.
“As is, the Rangers have the pitching in place, and they’re just waiting for hitters to get hot…If you’re going to have a lopsided roster, the Rangers have the hard part out of the way. Now they just need to score more runs,” wrote Grant Brisbee of The Athletic (subscription required) in this week’s edition of their power rankings.
The theme this time was something the team and fans can feel good about, and for Texas, it is certainly their pitching.
It has been what has kept them afloat as the offense tries and figure things out at the plate.
Jacob deGrom is staying healthy and producing despite a change with his repertoire, throwing with lower velocity.
Eovaldi was a legitimate Cy Young candidate before hitting the injured list, and Mahle has been lights out.
All three starters have a bWAR of at least 2.0 and even Patrick Corbin, after some brutal seasons with the Washington Nationals, has effectively been eating innings to help make up for players lost to injury.
The injuries are certainly difficult to keep up against. And until the lineup starts hitting, Texas is going to struggle to win games even with dominant pitching performances.
