Top 20 Rangers Prospect Has Been Going Scorched Earth on Double-A Competition
The Texas Rangers have had a pretty average season all things considered, sitting at 38-40 entering Monday with little to no momentum driving them forward.
While they are still in the field amongst the American League West competition, they are currently seven games back of the division-leading Houston Astros, so they have hefty gap to close.
The good news is that the Rangers have promising prospects to build around for the future if they have to pull the plug on 2025, both at the MLB level and throughout the farm system.
The big names like Sebastian Walcott, Malcolm Moore, Emiliano Teodo and Alejandro Osuna make up the large majority of headlines, but the team has some intriguing players deeper down their farm system as well.
One of the players who has started to make a name for himself in 2025 is pitcher Mitch Bratt, a 2021 fifth-round pick by Texas.
After a few seasons of working to push himself forward through each level of the minor leagues, he has found his stride in Double-A Frisco after making a World Baseball Classic appearance back in 2023.
Could he be another future starter for the Rangers?
Bratt had a difficult 2024 campaign when it came to Double-A, but in 2025, after spending an offseason preparing for that level, he has taken off and produced at an extremely high rate.
Through 12 starts this year, he has a 2.15 ERA, 1.069 WHIP, a 4-1 record, 75 strikeouts, nine walks and has only allowed five home runs.
A whopping 8.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio is impressive for any pitcher, especially a starter at the Double-A ranks.
Facing this level of competition and being able to strike out nearly the entire lineup before giving up a walk is certainly no easy task, but Bratt has been able to do exactly that.
It can be assumed that a promotion is likely on the way for Bratt in the very near future if he continues this type of success, as any pitcher who can deliver in that manner deserves a shot against further improved competition.
Triple-A is a difficult spot to play and can be a make-or-break type of level for many prospects, but it seems as though the young starter is ready for that step.
Hopefully, he can continue to trend in this direction, since at only 21 years old, he has plenty of room to grow and build off of an already impressive skillset.
