Texas Rangers' Corey Seager Blows Up Framber Valdez No-Hit Bid But Astros Even Series Ahead Of Finale
ARLINGTON — Framber Valdez was cruising on easy street Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.
And he nearly took it all the way home against the Texas Rangers.
The Houston Astros left-hander was working on his second-career no-hitter before Corey Seager jumped on the first pitch he saw with two outs and one on in the bottom of the ninth. Seager's two-run homer ended the no-hit attempt and Valdez's night but the Astros held on for a 4-2 series-evening win.
Valdez walked two batters in the ninth before Seager's homer, including Robbie Grossman to leadoff the inning. But Grossman was erases on Ezequiel Duran's 5-4-3 double-play. Valdez walked Josh Smith ahead of Seager.
After Josh Hader replaced Valdez, he walked Marcus Semien ahead of Josh Jung, who nearly tied the game with a drive to right-field but it was caught at the wall to end the game.
All total, Valdez allowed five baserunners, including a sixth-inning throwing error on third baseman Alex Bregman. Valdez retired the first 15 batters in order until the Jonah Heim reached on a slow tapper to Bregman, who threw wide to first base to start the sixth. Valdez quickly erased Heim with a double-play. He walked Marcus Semien with two outs in the seven but struck out Josh Jung to end that inning.
"Four pitches all working for him," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "He's got great stuff. Hard sinker at 96 [mph]. He got a lot of ground balls, a lot of early outs, especially early in the game."
The Rangers had an excellent performance from their starter as well, as Tyler Mahle allowed a run on five hits over five innings in his first start since having Tommy John surgery in May 2023.
But Mahle and the Rangers were no match for Valdez, who threw his first no-hitter nearly exactly a year ago on Aug. 1, 2023. That was at Minute Maid Park in Houston. He walked one and struck out seven in that no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians.
The Astros evened the series withe Rangers with the win. The clubs are 6-6 in 2024. The winner of Wednesday's series finale will own the series edge if tiebreakers are necessary at the end of the regular season. The Astros moved back to 4.5 games ahead of the Rangers in the AL West, one game behind the first-place Seattle Mariners, who were still playing the Tigers in a scoreless game Tuesday night.
Three thoughts from Tuesday's game:
1. Tyler Mahle Was Magnificent
Tyler Mahle held the Astros to a run on five hits and a walk with two strikeouts over five innings. It's the right-hander's first appearance for the Rangers since signing a two-year deal in the offseason. Mahle had Tommy John surgery in May 2023 and has been recovering throughout the summer. He threw 76 pitches Tuesday night as he continues to build up strength and stamina.
Mahle didn't receive the best defense behind him. With one out in the fourth, Mahle walked Jeremy Pena but a 5-4-3 double play was thwarted when Marcus Semien struggled to transfer the ball from his glove for the throw to first. A soft blooper then dropped in front of Adolis Garcia, allowing the first run to score.
2. Seager Continues Streaking
Corey Seager hit his fifth home in the past five games with a two-run shot in the ninth. Seager has homered in a season high-tying three consecutive games and four of his past five games. Seager is batting .350 with five homers, seven RBI during the first five games of the current homestand. He has a team-high 24 homers, the fourth-most in his career.
3. Up Next
Spot start right-hander Jose Urena will take the hill in the series finale against Astros left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (4-9, 4.67) at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.