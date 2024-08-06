'Like A Weight Lifted Off Our Shoulders.' Walk-Off Victory Over Astros An Exhale Moment For Texas Rangers
ARLINGTON — Corey Seager, who was on deck when Josh Smith sent the Globe Life Field crowd home happy Monday night, hopes the moment helps the team reset.
"What an awesome swing, great AB," said Seager, who tied the game at 2-2 with his 23rd homer in the eighth inning. "He took some good pitches and got the one he wanted."
The Texas Rangers dugout spilled onto the field, and teammates mobbed Smith as he touched home plate in the 4-3 win over the AL West rival Houston Astros. Seager hopes the tense comeback win allows the Rangers' clubhouse to take a deep breath.
"The excitement speaks for itself. That's how the team feels right now. It almost feels like a weight lifted off our shoulders; you get to exhale a little bit," he said. "You finally won a close game—and it's something we really needed."
Seager hit his fourth home run in as many games in the eighth to tie it at 2-2 and force into extra innings. It's Seager's 23 homer of 2024.
Seager has hits in 11 of his past 12 games and is batting .380 with five homers, two doubles, and seven RBI in the stretch. His 67 career homers at Globe Life Field (including the postseason) are four shy of tying Adolis García (71) for the most in the park's history.
It's the Astros' seventh walk-off loss in 2024. The Rangers can clinch the Silver Boot Series with a win in one of the final two games of the series. It would be the first time the Rangers have won the season series with the Astros since winning 15 of 19 games in 2016. The teams split 10 games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.