Texas Rangers Have One Huge Task Left to Accomplish Before Spring Training
When looking at a checklist for the Texas Rangers, they’ve accomplished a lot this offseason.
They re-signed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to a three-year deal worth $75 million, a reasonable amount for a pitcher of his caliber. They dealt some prospects for Jake Burger, a corner infielder from the Miami Marlins who now has a spot to play with the trade of Nathaniel Lowe to the Washington Nationals.
The Rangers also added to their bullpen by signing former Baltimore Orioles reliever Jacob Webb.
But, to Baseball America, there is one thing left to do this winter— rebuild the bullpen.
The site put together a to-do list for the offseason and highlighted that unit for Texas.
Last year, the bullpen’s 4.41 ERA was second-worst in the Majors. That’s with an All-Star season from closer Kirby Yates.
To be fair, the Rangers have done some work, but more clearly remains.
Along with Webb, they signed veteran relievers Shawn Armstrong and Hoby Milner last month. Before that, Texas signed former Seattle Mariners reliever Luis Curvelo. The Lowe trade brought them Robert Garcia.
In terms of home-grown talent, the Rangers still have Josh Sborz, who had offseason surgery.
Texas acquired Walker Pennington in the Michael Lorenzen trade. Matt Festa was a call-up last season, along with Gerson Garabito. He, along with Dane Dunning and Jack Leiter, can swing into the rotation.
But, given what they have there, they’re probably fighting for bullpen spots in spring training.
There is also Marc Church, who threw one inning at the end of the season and has the stuff to be a set-up man, along with Jacob Latz, Daniel Robert and Cole Winn.
There are plenty of pieces, but one thing is clearly missing — an experienced closer.
The Rangers don’t have one.
Yates had an All-Star season as he emerged as their closer in 2024, finishing with 33 saves and a 1.17 ERA. He remains a free agent and it’s believed there is mutual interest in him returning. But Yates reportedly has other suitors.
It’s the biggest piece Texas has yet to acquire. Yates would be ideal, given the two parties’ comfort with each other. But he’s 37 and coming off his best season in five years. He’s also likely looking for a multi-year deal.
Other options could be Kyle Finnegan, an All-Star with Washington last year, and Carlos Estevez, an All-Star in 2023 who is still on the market.
The Rangers need a closer and shouldn’t turn down additional veteran bullpen help if the opportunity presents itself.