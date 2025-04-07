Texas Rangers' Dramatic Surge in Power Rankings Reflects Championship Ceiling
Coming into the 2025 MLB regular season, the Texas Rangers had a few question marks with their pitching staff.
Injuries decimated the depth in the starting rotation, where Jon Gray and Cody Bradford both hit the injured list before the season. Those were tough blows, especially given the injury histories of Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle, who were both being counted on to fill prominent roles.
With Gray and Bradford sidelined, it also meant rookies Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter would both need to start the season in the Opening Day rotation.
When mixed with the uncertainty of the Rangers' late-game bullpen situation, it was easy to understand why there was considerable skepticism entering the campaign.
However, the pitching staff has answered the call when needed and helped keep Texas afloat as the offense looks to get on track.
There have been some truly dominant performances by the Rangers on the mound, highlighted by Nathan Eovaldi’s complete-game shutout of the Cincinnati Reds.
He, deGrom, Leiter, Mahle and relievers Jacob Webb and Robert Garcia all have ERA+ numbers of at least 126 that are blowing away the league average (100).
When the pitching is on, Texas has proven impossible to beat, going 6-0 when allowing three or fewer runs.
However, the lineup has yet to get going. Utility man Josh Smith, left fielder Wyatt Langford and right fielder Adolis Garcia are the only starters with an OPS+ over 100.
Second baseman Marcus Semien, designated hitter Joc Pederson and center fielder Leody Tavares all have OPS+ numbers below 20 through 10 games.
Despite the struggles at the plate, the Rangers are surging up the MLB.com power rankings, and rightfully so.
The AL West leaders have jumped up multiple spots, going from No. 10 to No. 5. That may not even be high enough, as they are tied with the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres for the second-most wins in baseball. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers have more with nine.
Texas is as dangerous as any team in baseball. Ranking in MLB's top five despite their offensive woes is incredibly impressive, as the lineup will inevitably heat up as the season progresses.
Once shortstop Corey Seager, first baseman Jake Burger and the other established veterans find their groove, the first-place Rangers are going to showcase why they are legitimate World Series contenders again after missing the playoffs last year.