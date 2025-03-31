MLB Analyst Makes Bold Prediction for Texas Rangers After Dazzling Start
The 2025 MLB season is only a few days old, but the Texas Rangers are already off to an impressive start.
The Rangers opened the year by taking three of four from the Boston Red Sox, bouncing back with three straight wins after their 5-2 Opening Day loss.
While their offense managed just 13 runs during the series, their pitching staff looked incredible, holding the Red Sox's potent lineup to only six runs over the final three games.
Given that many expect Boston to make the playoffs this year, this was a strong first impression for Texas, which is looking to rebound after going 78-84 last season.
The Rangers entered Monday's games in first place in the AL West at 3-1, and notable MLB writer Tom Verducci expects them to finish there when it's all said and done.
"I'm banking on Texas winning this division," Verducci optimistically proclaimed during Sunday's episode of MLB Tonight. "They have pitchers who have incredibly high upsides. Just got to get them to the mound enough."
That includes two-time NL Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom, who's only made 10 starts for the Rangers since signing a five-year, $185 million megadeal with them prior to the 2023 season.
He was sharp in his debut on Sunday, tossing five scoreless innings against the Red Sox while striking out six.
The 36-year-old ace has missed significant time with injuries in each of the last four seasons. Texas won the 2023 World Series without him appearing in the playoffs, but him staying healthy would give the team a major boost.
deGrom proved on Sunday that he's still one of the best pitchers in the game -- he just needs to stay on the field.
Verducci also expects the Rangers' offense to bounce back after scoring nearly 200 fewer runs in 2024 compared to 2023, especially after adding Joc Pederson and Jake Burger in the offseason.
"To me, they're back. They're full-on back. I like the Texas Rangers," Verducci said, echoing a similar sentiment from Ken Rosenthal.
It's encouraging that veteran baseball reporters like Verducci and Rosenthal are bullish on Texas this year. They know the sport inside and out, so their opinions and analysis carry significant weight.
Winning the AL West won't be easy, however.
The Houston Astros have won the division in seven of the last eight years, and the Seattle Mariners appear formidable, as well.
The Rangers are off to a great start, but they still have a long way to go.