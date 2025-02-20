Texas Rangers Elite Two-Way Infielder Ranks Amongst Best in Baseball at His Position
The 2024 season was a down one for the Texas Rangers as a whole.
After winning the World Series in 2023, they didn’t even qualify for the playoffs last year, falling woefully short of expectations. Injuries were a major problem for the team and the players who were able to stay healthy and in the lineup didn’t perform up to the level they are accustomed to.
One of the players who had a down campaign was second baseman Marcus Semien.
For the first time since 2020, he didn’t lead the MLB in plate appearances, sitting out a game for the first time since 2023. His slash line of .237/.308/.391 was the lowest since 2020, his last campaign with the Oakland Athletics.
Despite those underwhelming statistics, by his sky-high standards, Semien still managed to hit 23 home runs and scored 101 times atop the Rangers’ batting order.
He was named an All-Star for the third time in four years, which was more than enough for MLB insider Buster Olney of ESPN to place him at No. 2 in his second base positional rankings.
Elite offensive production at the Keystone is not something every team has the luxury of receiving. Despite hitting leadoff, Semien has the power of a middle-of-the-order slugger and is a legitimate run producer.
Some will wonder if the drop-off in offense is a sign of things to come, as his ground ball percentage and fly ball percentage went in the wrong direction.
Not someone who ever hit the ball too much harder than league average throughout his career, getting the ball into the air more will certainly help get his production back on track.
However, even if there is going to be some decrease in his offensive production, the team can rest easy knowing Semien still provides a ton of value with the glove.
As Olney shared, his Defensive Runs Saved number was the third highest amongst second basemen in the league. Only Brice Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers and Andres Gimenez, who was with the Cleveland Guardians last year and is now with the Toronto Blue Jays, had higher numbers.
2024 was the sixth consecutive 162-game campaign that Semien recorded a dWAR of at least 1.7 over at Baseball Reference.
An all-around contributor, the only second baseman Olney has ranked higher than the Texas star is Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
A Semien bounceback would go a long way to the Rangers returning to form as contenders in the American League.